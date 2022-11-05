Logan Paul Films Himself Jumping Through Table at WWE ‘Crown Jewel’

After two impressive matches to begin his budding wrestling career, Logan Paul continued to up the ante on Saturday during a hard-fought loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

The social media influencer and part-time wrestler fell just short of earning his biggest win in a battle for Reigns’s undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. But Paul did manage, however, to again steal the show with a wild spot late in the contest.

Seeking to put Reigns away and claim his title, Paul placed the champion on the announcer table and scaled a nearby turnbuckle with bad intentions in mind. As Paul prepared to take Reigns out with a frogsplash, the 27-year-old pulled a page from his days as a YouTuber and whipped out his phone to record his epic finishing move in real-time.

Clearly one to never shy away from a camera, Paul shared the video of the spot and all of its glory on Twitter after the match.

Paul’s wild dive sent fans inside Riyadh‘s Mrsool Park into an absolute fervor after it appeared the challenger was close to defeating Reigns. That fairytale quickly turned into a nightmare for Paul, though, as Reigns eventually recovered and pinned him with a Spear after a chaotic finish that included cameos The Usos and Solo Sikoa, and Paul’s brother, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

While his arrival initially brought loads of skepticism, Paul’s fearlessness and athleticism has quickly endeared him to many fans. And, while Saturday’s match may have ended in a loss, Paul can at least say he’s 3-for-3 on wow’ing PPV audiences after standout showings at WrestleMania 38 in April and SummerSlam this past July.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: