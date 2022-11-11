Three-time major champion golfer and Texas alum Jordan Spieth has been chosen to be College GameDay’s guest picker when the crew of the ESPN pregame show makes way for Austin for this weekend’s matchup between the No. 18 Longhorns and No. 4 TCU.

Spieth starred on the Texas golf team as a part of the Longhorns squad that won the national championship in 2012. He earned Big 12 Player of the Year honors and was named a first-team All-American before he turned pro in the middle of his sophomore season.

From there, Spieth burst onto the scene by winning the John Deere Classic in 2013 at the age of 19, becoming the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since 1931. He then went onto win his first major at the ’15 Masters before capturing titles at the ’15 U.S. Open and the ’17 Open Championship.

This upcoming weekend, Spieth will put golf to the side and enter full college football fandom mode when he joins the rest of the College GameDay crew in Austin. Saturday will mark the second time this season that the pregame show has been on-site for a Texas game after being present for the Longhorns thriller against Alabama in Week 2.

The stakes will be even higher this weekend as 6–3 Texas has a chance to play spoiler against an undefeated TCU team. The 9–0 Horned Frogs have been one of the season’s surprises and could be well positioned to make the College Football Playoff if they won out. Meanwhile, the Longhorns—currently tied for second in the conference standings with Baylor and Kansas State–can still make the Big 12 championship game.

Spieth and the rest of the College GameDay crew will be present at TCU–Texas to set the scene ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The show will begin live from Austin at 9 a.m. ET.

