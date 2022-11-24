Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason

Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season.

In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was brilliant, posting 32 points and 11 rebounds on 14–18 shooting from the floor.

After Williamson’s strong performance, he was asked by sideline reporter Jen Hale about his favorite Thanksgiving meal.

“You’re trying to set me up,” Williamson said with a smile on his face. “No matter what answer I give, social media going to clown me. So no comment,” he quipped.

Williamson’s answer paled in comparison to Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s answer last Saturday when he went into great detail about the merits of gravy at Thanksgiving dinner.

Williamson was able to laugh off the situation and give a non-answer as he instead tries to keep his focus on the basketball floor.

The Pelicans are back in action on Friday night against Memphis.

