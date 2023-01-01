The best highlight of 2022 came in at the wire, 12 hours before the clock struck midnight, during a youth basketball game in suburban Cincinnati.

One team was down two points with under two seconds left and had to go the full length of the court to score. The inbounder passed the ball to his teammate who, from half court, threw the ball backward and over his head toward the basket. The result? A game-winning, buzzer-beating, half-court three-point shot.

The unbelievable moment secured a 29-28 victory for the winning team, while the losing team just looked on in disbelief over what just happened.

This kid just made the highlight of his life, something that is unlikely to be topped in his sports career. For the rest of his life, he and his friends likely will remember the time he made a miracle half-court shot to win a game.

There were many highlights in 2022 that were impressive, but this one might have been the most improbable.