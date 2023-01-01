Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration

No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr., son of Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, celebrated his catch with “The Silencer” dance made famous by Lakers star LeBron James.

James, who is an avid Ohio State football fan, gave an ode to Harrison after seeing the celebration.

“Let’s go!!! The best WR in the country! Who cares about your votes!! #18 hit ’em with “The Silencer.”

James’s reference to the votes is in reference to the annual Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation’s best wide receiver and was won this year by Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Harrison was the runner-up, with some experts saying he got snubbed.

Regardless, Harrison is in the College Football Playoff semifinal, where he continued to make big plays for the Ohio State offense.