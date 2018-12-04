Score big this holiday season by treating the ultimate fan in your life to a special sports gift. From must-have jerseys, to cold weather accessories, to tailgating essentials and items you can personalize, there is truly something for every fan, for every sport, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey and much more. (Remember, most of the items featured below can be ordered in your favorite team's colors and designs.) And if you're looking to shop the most popular gifts of the holiday season, check out our list of the top-selling items from Fanatics so far this year. Happy shopping, sports fans!

Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series Champions Pint Glass Set

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Wooden Table Top Stackers

Philly Special Authentic Framed and Autographed Photograph

Alabama Crimson Tide Women's Sherpa Super Soft Quarter Zip Pullover

LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Jersey

New Era NFL Cold Weather Knits

Saquon Barkley New York Giants Game Jersey

Giannis Antetokounmpo Swingman City Edition Jersey

U.S. Soccer Banner Soccer Scarf

Nashville Predators adidas Smashville Hat

New England Patriots Inflatable Mascot

Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series Champions Commemorative Book

