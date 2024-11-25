Charles Barkley Wonders Why 5-Time Champion Gets Left Out Of LeBron-Jordan Debate
The greatest NBA player debate usually comes down to Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
TNT analyst Charles Barkley believe one superstar deserves more consideration for this title. A few years ago, Barkley claimed the late Kobe Bryant belongs in this discussion. He thinks Bryant is perhaps a better challenger to Jordan than James.
"As much as I like LeBron, he's one of the greatest that I've ever seen," Barkley said during a TNT segment that aired before 2020. "Why do they just brush him past Kobe Bryant? These guys always say, `Well, Charles ain't on this list because he don't have a ring. That's fair. I accept that. But Kobe's got five rings and he's the closest I've seen to Michael Jordan.
Barkley made the comments before James won his fourth championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant still has one more championship, but James has the edge is nearly every career statistical category. The fact James is playing at a high level in his 22nd season gives him another case for the title of greatest player ever.
Still, Barkley thinks Bryant should get more credit.
"We're living in the moment and he's got (one) ring than LeBron," Barkley said. "I've said this, in my Top Five, Kobe's No. 6. LeBron is No. 7. And that's no disrespect but I'm not gonna move LeBron past Kobe. I don't think that's fair."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA