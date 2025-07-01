Len Bias' Death Hit Home For Some In The Halls Of Sports Illustrated
There is no shortage of tragic stories from the cocaine epidemic of the 1980s. The highly-addictive narcotic was showing up everywhere and sent hundreds, if not thousands, to city morgues across America.
One of the most shocking toe tags was attached to a basketball phenom destined for stardom in a city where the Boston Celtics had just hoisted the team’s 16th championship trophy. Shortly after defeating the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals, the Celtics selected Len Bias with the No. 2 pick. He was a 6-foot-8 power forward from Maryland who was expected to battle Michael Jordan to become the heir apparent to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
More championship parades were expected following Bias’ selection. Instead of making the cover of Sports Illustrated for leading the Celtics to another championship, it was 39 years ago this week when Bias made it for a tragic reason.
Two days after the draft, Bias was dead due to a cocaine overdose. His death just outside the nation’s capital struck a chord that was felt on America’s blacktop and hardwood courts.
Former SI staffer Richard Deitsch made a recent post on X about how it shattered the sports world. It levied a blow to a Boston. Even though the Celtics dealt with tough playoff losses and the unexpected passing of budding star Reggie Lewis a few years later, none crushed the city more than Bias.
