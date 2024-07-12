Shaquille O'Neal Says Prime Penny Hardaway Was Better Than Kobe Bryant

“Penny was Kobe before Kobe… Kobe first year: didn’t start. Second year: didn’t start… it took him 600 to 900 days to become the Black Mamba. Penny came in Penny.”



If you’re ever injured, you can check out Morgan & Morgan @forthepeople. Their fee is free unless they win. For… pic.twitter.com/zK6aRy3lI6