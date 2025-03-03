Two-Time NBA All-Star Gives Props To Rutgers Rising Star Kiyomi McMiller
Stephon Marbury and Jamal Crawford are known as among the best ball-handlers in NBA history.
As smooth as they were with the ball, both are in awe of college basketball's latest dribbling sensation. Rutgers guard Kiyomi McMiller is making a name for herself in the women's basketball world.
She has already caught the eyes of Marbury and Crawford. Marbury compares her to Dallas Mavericks standout Kyrie Irving.
“She’s different," Marbury said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. "She’s definitely the Kyrie of college for sure. She’s out there doing different things. She’s basically doing whatever she wants to do. I can’t wait to see her in the WNBA.”
The women's game has gained interest with the emergence of players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Juju Watkins. You can add McMiller to that list. She is averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists this season.
“Man, she’s just special," Crawford said. "The way she was moving, her movements—it looked identical to the style of play that I played. She’s just one of one.”
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN KOBE AND LEBRON?
Former NBA player Ron Harper had the luxury of playing alonside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
If anyone can speak on the G.O.A.T debate, it's Harper.
He recently spoke about why he places Bryant and Jordan above LeBron James in the discussion.
“MJ and Kobe are going to try and go out and destroy every competition that you have and who you are," Harper told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. "They’re going to go out and seek and destroy you. That’s how competitive they are."
This is a popular opinion among many. They feel Jordan and Bryant are bigger competitors than James. They also believe Jordan and Bryant perform better in the clutch.
“LeBron is a great player, and as far as that competitive build," Harper said, "I don’t know if he’s more competitive as MJ and Kobe are.”
