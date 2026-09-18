Willson Contreras Injury Update Hints Red Sox Avoided Serious Issue

The Boston Red Sox will not have Willson Contreras in the lineup on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, but there is hope for the All-Star slugger after an early exit on Thursday night.

Contreras had to leave the club's series finale against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night after getting hit by a pitch on his hand. At the time, it was reported that his X-rays came back negative, but there was still some fear. Contreras himself spoke about the injury and said that it felt like a fracture while citing the fact that he previously had one.

Now, of course, it would've been great to see Contreras in Boston's lineup on Friday, but he hasn't been ruled out for the weekend and Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy shared that no new scans are currently planned, as shared on X by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

Willson Contreras Update

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) runs the bases during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Willson Contreras is out of the lineup, giving his hand some time to recover. Chad Tracy wouldn’t rule him out for the weekend, but Sox are being cautious. No new scans planned," McAdam wrote on X.

Willson Contreras is out of the lineup, giving his hand some time to recover. Chad Tracy wouldn’t rule him out for the weekend, but Sox are being cautious. No new scans planned. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) September 18, 2026

Again, it would've been great to see Contreras back in the lineup, but there are positives to take away from this update. First and foremost, the fact that more scans aren't currently planned is a sign of confidence from the club. Think back to Curtis Mead, for example. When he got hit on the wrist in his first game as a member of the Red Sox, his X-rays initially came back as negative. Then, the next day, it was shared that he actually had suffered a fractured wrist.

At this point, every time someone gets hit by a pitch on the wrist/hand, it immediately makes fans think about Mead. This process with Contreras is much more positive than it was with Mead. The fact that almost 24 hours later, the club hasn't ruled him out for the weekend and doesn't have more tests planned is a very good sign that he simply is dealing with a bruise, or something of that nature.

Boston needs Contreras if it wants to make a run this season. Things are wide open in the American League, especially in the wake of Aaron Judge being placed on the Injured List for the New York Yankees. Boston, New York and Tampa Bay are the top three contenders in the American League and with New York hurting, the top two contenders should be the Red Sox and the Rays. If Contreras returns over the weekend, Boston is going to be just fine.