Red Sox's Magic Number is Much-Needed Good News for Boston

The Boston Red Sox have been scuffling of late, but there is still a lot to be excited about for Boston fans.

Despite the Red Sox's losses against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday, Boston's magic number to get back to the postseason is down to five. At this time in the year, it's hard to ask for much more out of a club, especially one that isn't at full strength right now.

Boston is 5-5 over its last 10 games overall, but has lost five of its last seven games. The Red Sox's offense specifically has been scuffling. For example, the Red Sox have scored five runs total against the Rangers so far in their series in two games. There is a lot of Boston offense on the shelf right now with Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida, Anthony Seigler, and Eli White all on the Injured List.

The Red Sox Are Going To Be Just Fine

Aug 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) hits a sacrifice fly to tie the game against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Boston is just days away from clinching a playoff berth for the second straight season, despite all of these issues. With the Red Sox's magic number down to five, Boston simply could make it into the postseason with just five more regular season wins. The Red Sox have 10 games left this season. If the Red Sox just went 5-5, they'd guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason. But it also doesn't have to be even that difficult. Losses by the clubs fighting for the final Wild Card spot also lowers the number. For example, the Rangers are on the outside looking in on the Wild Card race and are one game behind the Chicago White Sox.

A win on Thursday against the Rangers would be huge towards clinching.

At the end of the day, professional sports are reactive. It's easy to look at the last few days with some concern for Boston. But the Red Sox are going to be just fine. They are essentially locked into the No. 2 Wild Card spot.

Right now, it's all about getting healthy and right for the postseason, over anything else. So, sure, these last few days haven't been great for Boston and the offense has stalled. But we'll start to see guys return, like Rafaela, Tanner Houck and likely Garrett Crochet, and then this club will look completely different.

Don't feed into the negativity right now. This Boston team is a legit contender and has a real chance of going on a run.