Are Red Sox for Real? Where Boston Stands Post-All-Star Game

The Boston Red Sox ended the first half of the 2026 Major League Baseball season on an extremely high note as they won their ninth straight game in dramatic fashion by taking down the New York Mets in extra innings.

With that win, Boston improved to 46-48 on the season and is just a half-game out of a playoff spot in the American League. That's where the club left off before the All-Star break kicked off. Boston still has a few days left to go until returning to action, but let's take a second to evaluate where the club is right now and what they need to do next with a few weeks to go until the trade deadline,

Boston In The Standings

Jun 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Interim manager Chad Tracy argues with umpire Vic Carapazza after an altercation in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the Red Sox have turned their season around in a big way. That's going to happen when you win 14 out of 16 games, as Boston has. The Red Sox have jumped from last place in the American League East to third place, ahead of the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston is 10 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first and will kick off a four-game series against them on Friday.

Boston is just a half-game back in the American League Wild Card standings, thanks to the recent hot streak. The New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, and the Seattle Mariners currently have the Wild Card spots. The Minnesota Twins are tied with the Mariners, but are on the outside looking in.

Red Sox's Upcoming Schedule

Jul 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Sox aren't going to be able to take their foot off the gas once the All-Star break ends. Boston will kick off the second half with three straight series against American League East foes, including a four-game series against the Rays. Then, the Red Sox will follow with three games against the Baltimore Orioles. Then, the Red Sox have a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chad Tracy's Message For Red Sox

May 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) sits in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the All-Star break, Tracy shared a message to the team about staying focused.

"Let’s make sure we’re ready to go coming out of the break,” Tracy said. “Do what needs to be done over the break to physically and mentally not let it slip too far from your mind. Make sure we’re ready."

Simple, but accurate.

Willson Contreras Wants To Stay

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) at bat during the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest positive to come out of the All-Star break was that Willson Contreras not only looked healthy throughout the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, but also made it clear that he does not want to waive his no-trade clause. Instead, he wants to stay in Boston.

"It's just getting better. I mean, the energy that Fenway brings, it's really unique, and I just like it there. I just love it." Contreras said. “And I told them, just leave me here. I want to stay here."

Are Red Sox For Real?

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle (70) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, yes. The first few months of the season were bad for Boston. But the pitching has been good pretty much all season. The Red Sox's offense has improved from being the worst in the league, to closer to average. When you have a staff as good as Boston's is, that's all you need. Finally, things have started to click.