Top 10 Basketball Shoes of the 2025-26 NBA Season

The NBA season officially ended in epic fashion on Saturday night. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win the 2026 NBA Finals. The series capped off an incredible season of hoops and footwear. The campaign treated fans to new sneakers, retro releases, and splashy signings.

Every shoe contains different tech specs, which leads to subjective opinions of each model. What isn't up for debate is which shoes had the best season in terms of hype, marketing, and memorable moments. Below are the ten best basketball shoes of the 2025-26 NBA season.

10. Nike Hyperdunk 2010 "Curry"

Stephen Curry wears the Nike Hyperdunk 2010. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

When discussing footwear from this past season, the conversation must start with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. He began the year by parting ways with Under Armour and ended it with a massive Li-Ning contract.

In the meantime, he dazzled fans with new sneakers every game. Curry insisted that he was not sending messages to brands but was using the spotlight to celebrate people, teams, and cities. There are no wrong choices when discussing Curry's kicks, but his decision to wear his old Nike Hyperdunk 2010 on Christmas Day was a highlight moment.

9. Air Jordan 40 "Chicago"

Brandon Ingram wears the Air Jordan 40. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan's iconic signature sneaker line turned 40 this season, marking another major milestone for Jumpman's flagship line. Most of the colorways were surprisingly subtle, but the Air Jordan 40 "Chicago" colorway excited hoopers and fans alike.

The Nike Swoosh logos and Nike Air branding set this colorway apart, making it a highlight for the silhouette. We saw plenty of Jordan Brand athletes rock the Bulls-inspired kicks throughout the year. Shoppers can find the colorway on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

8. Nike KD 18

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 18. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant wore his 18th signature shoe throughout most of the season. Judging by his latest model, the Nike KD 18 marks the end of an era as the line shifts in a different direction. No more drawing inspiration from classic models in Nike's archives.

As always, our favorite Nike KD colorways are his player-exclusive designs. Whether showing love to his Texas Longhorns or the Oregon Ducks, Durant did not disappoint with his footwear this season. Fans can shop Durant's signature collection at Nike.com.

7. Nike LeBron 23 "From This Point Forward"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It was another historic campaign for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Despite all the storytelling, the Nike LeBron 23 did not resonate with non-hoopers. However, there were plenty of incredible designs (plus one controversial colorway) that animated sneakerheads.

We are partial to the "From This Point Forward" colorway for obvious reasons. Still, the Nike LeBron line is slowly transitioning to a new generation of hoopers led by Bronny James and JuJu Watkins, but LeBron is still king. Fans can choose from several colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 at Nike.com.

6. Nike Book 2 Spiridon "Suns"

Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 1. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

You either love or hate Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's signature sneaker line. Even different versions of the Nike Book 2 result in drastically different opinions. We could do without the molded upper, but the Spiridon-inspired colorways were incredibly clean. The Suns-inspired colorway was the best of Booker's endless options.

The Nike Book 2 took over college basketball during March Madness and is one of the few modern hoop shoes that look good off the court. Regardless of how you feel about the shoe, you can't ignore it. Fans can choose from several colorways of the Nike Book 2 at Nike.com.

5. Converse SHAI 001 "Winter Red"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe entered the year as our preseason No. 1. The Converse SHAI 001 maintained the momentum with several exciting colorways and premium options. Our favorite was the "Winter Red" option, which landed perfectly ahead of the holiday season.

Due to Converse's small roster size in the NBA, the pressure stayed on Gilgeous-Alexander to keep the hype train rolling along — and he did so. Now, we are ready for Gilgeous-Alexander's sophomore sneaker. Fans can choose from several colorways of the Converse SHAI 001 at FootLocker.com.

4. adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "3SSB"

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 2. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' signature adidas sneaker line continues to have the most fun in the league. From enlisting Katt Williams to trash-talk your rivals to expanding onto the football field, Edwards and adidas continue to dominate.

Of the many great colorways, the "3SSB" is always our favorite installment of the line. Three Stripes Select Basketball — the premier, elite-level grassroots basketball circuit sponsored by adidas — always results in the best designs. Online shoppers can check out the general release colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 on adidas.com.

3. adidas Harden Volume 10 "McDonald's"

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Volume 10. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Not many signature sneaker lines improve year after year for a decade, but adidas and James Harden have a perfect partnership. After teasing the adidas Harden Volume 10 while on tour in China, Harden eventually debuted the shoe with a splashy unveiling in Los Angeles. Even his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers could not kill the hype.

Best of all, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and a new generation of elite hoopers are embracing Harden's sneakers. Even the McDonald's All-American Game is proof of that. Online shoppers can check out the general release colorways of the adidas Harden Volume 10 on adidas.com.

2. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Pink Quartz"

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's retro sneaker line in the NBA. With great power comes great responsibility, and Brunson proved that he is up to the challenge.

Brunson debuted countless colorways of different Nike Kobe models, all of which were hits. There are no bad options, but the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Pink Quartz" was one of many footwear highlights for the NBA Finals MVP. Online shoppers can check out the Nike Kobe line at Nike.com.

1. Nike Ja 3 "NY vs. NY"

Craig Porter Jr. wears the Nike Ja 3. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Trade rumors and injuries made for a miserable season for Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. Still, his third signature Nike sneaker transcended the sport and was easily the best hoop shoe of the year from a fan perspective. From Jurassic Park to Kool-Aid collaborations, everyone wanted a piece of the Nike Ja 3.

Yet in the end, New York dominated the entire NBA season. So, it is only right that we go with the Nike Ja 3 "NY vs. NY" colorway as the best shoe of the season. Online shoppers can shop the Nike Ja line at Nike.com.