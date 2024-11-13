Week 11 On SI NFL Power Rankings: Showdowns Await Top Teams
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The biggest week of the 2024 NFL season is here, with three games featuring top-10 teams in the On SI NFL Power Rankings
On Thursday night, the Washington Commanders will visit the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders are ninth and Eagles are sixth in our rankings, which feature the votes of the On SI team beat writers.
On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will play at the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens are fifth and the Eagles are sixth.
On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills will host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are first and the Bills are third.
Those three games highlight a history-making slate of games: For the first time since the 1970 merger, there will three Week 11 games featuring matchups of teams each with seven-plus wins.
Here are this week’s rankings.
32. Tennessee Titans (-6)
Things are not going well in Tennessee, and as each week progresses, you're starting to wonder how far they will sink this season. Will Levis took a step forward in his return from injury, but a 27-17 loss to the Chargers doesn't leave much positive to latch onto. — Jeremy Brener, Tennessee Titans On SI
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)
The Jaguars got a small glimpse into what the world looks like without Trevor Lawrence, and it wasn't pretty. The Jaguars had the fifth-lowest total yards in franchise history, with Mac Jones simply looking overwhelmed against Minnesota's defense. Any false ideas of a QB controversy are over. —John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
30. New York Giants (-1)
The Giants’ brass of general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll needs to do a lot of soul-searching during the bye week after a disheartening overtime loss to Carolina that brought to light much more than just the quarterback issue as the main culprit for this team’s latest demise. The Giants have lost five in a row and have the worst record in the NFC. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
29. Carolina Panthers (+3)
Don’t look now, but the Panthers are taking a win streak going into their bye week. After upsetting the Saints and the Giants, things are looking up for this franchise for the first time in years. Bryce Young has shown real progress in three straight games, Chuba Hubbard is a full-blown star and the long-awaited activation of DJ Wonnum has given Carolina’s defense some life. Can they carry the momentum into their home game against the Chiefs in two weeks? —Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
28. Las Vegas Raiders (+2)
The Raiders made changes on offense during their bye, firing coordinator Luke Getsy as well as quarterbacks coach Rick Scangerello and offensive line coach James Cregg. With additions like Norv Turner, his son Scott and Joe Philbin, the Raiders added needed experience to their staff. The question is whether it is too late. The first test will come on Sunday at the Dolphins. —Hondo S. Carpenter, Las Vegas Raiders On SI
27. Cleveland Browns (-2)
The Browns were on a bye last week, which came at a critical time as losses stacked up the previous six weeks. They dealt Za'Darius Smith to the Lions, but were otherwise inactive at the trade deadline. Cleveland sits at 2-7 and has a really long road in front of them during the second half of the season, but Sunday's game in New Orleans is winnable. Lots of questions for the 2025 team linger around the facility in Berea, as one of the most expensive and oldest teams in the NFL appears to be on the verge of needing to rebuild. —Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
26. New England Patriots (+5)
The Patriots’ season might be over, but they're collecting momentum-building wins along the way. And this week, it was a win over the Bears that gives rookie quarterback Drake Maye a 1-0 record over No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Of course, it wasn’t Maye so much that won the game as it was a defense that sacked Williams eight times. —Noah Strackbein, New England Patriots on SI
25. New York Jets (-2)
The Jets gave up four touchdowns and a field goal on Arizona’s first five drives and missed 20 tackles. The Jets' offense couldn't score a touchdown and squandered any realistic hope of making the playoffs in a 31-6 loss, their fifth loss in six games. They’ll host the Colts on Sunday. —Matthew Postins, New York Jets On SI
24. New Orleans Saints (+3)
New Orleans ended the seven-game skid under interim head coach Darren Rizzi by upsetting the NFC South-leading Falcons 20-17 behind two touchdown catches by Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Could the team continue winning as Jameis Winston returns to Caesars Superdome in a game he truly wants to win? —Kyle Mosley, New Orleans Saints On SI
23. Indianapolis Colts (-1)
The Colts' offense is out of answers at this point. Neither Anthony Richardson nor Joe Flacco has sparked the offense, but the defense – which intercepted Josh Allen twice in a 30-20 loss to the Bills – is playing well enough to win games against good teams. Indy has lost three in a row headed into a game at the Jets. —Jake Arthur, Indianapolis Colts On SI
22. Miami Dolphins (+2)
After finally getting the kind of offense-defense balance they had been lacking, the Dolphins not only were able to defeat the Rams on Monday night, they gave themselves more reason to believe they can make a second-half playoff push. Home games against the Raiders and Patriots give them a chance to build a winning streak. —Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
21. Chicago Bears (-1)
The Bears have hit rock bottom after losing badly to an inferior team led by a rookie QB and rookie coach at Soldier Field. Changing play-callers and any other change won't help much with all six NFC North games, the 49ers and Seahawks left on their schedule, which starts this week with the Packers, who have beaten them 10 straight times. —Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
20. Dallas Cowboys (+1)
Just when we thought things couldn’t get worse for the Cowboys, we saw Cooper Rush replace Dak Prescott and proceed to throw nothing but 4-yard passes — and was still short on many of them. They ended up with just six points and their lone shot at a touchdown was spoiled by the sun. Literally. After the loss to the Eagles, Jerry Jones snapped at reporters for asking about the glare in his stadium, and vehemently denied that it was an issue. CeeDee Lamb (who actually plays on the field) contradicted this, saying it was a problem. The whole situation took a comical turn when Mike McCarthy needed to block out the sun so he could complete his press conference. At this point, the Cowboys won’t be good. But at least they can make us laugh. —Josh Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys On SI
19. Cincinnati Bengals (-)
Sunday’s 35-34 loss to the Ravens hurt, especially with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase playing at an elite level. If the duo stays hot, they'll have a chance to beat anyone. With a 4-6 record, the Bengals desperately need to win at the Chargers on Sunday to stay in the playoff hunt before their Week 12 bye. —James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
18. Los Angeles Rams (-1)
The Rams had their three-game winning streak snapped and suffered what could be a season-defining loss at home against the Dolphins on Monday that has put them behind the eight-ball in terms of a division title. They are 1 1/2 games behind first-place Arizona in the NFC West and in 10th place in the NFC. —Tom Cavanaugh, Los Angeles Rams on SI
17. Denver Broncos (+1)
The Broncos had the undefeated Chiefs dead to rights but, thanks to a blocking snafu on the last-second field-goal attempt, Sean Payton snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. However, the Broncos outplayed the Chiefs and confidence is running high for a much easier final seven games. —Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
16. Seattle Seahawks (-)
Conducting some soul searching during their bye week, the Seahawks weren't granted any favors with the 49ers and Cardinals winning on Sunday. Having lost five of their last six games, they will need to get the ship righted quickly to have a shot at climbing back into the NFC West race. It won’t be easy with a game at San Francisco on Sunday. —Corbin Smith, Seattle Seahawks On SI
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2)
The Buccaneers lost yet another walk-off game on Sunday to the 49ers, dropping to 4-6 after a 3-1 start. They’ve lost four in a row, with the last three being one-score games. Tampa Bay's defense remains a massive problem heading into the bye week, but getting players like receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Jamel Dean back should help.—River Wells, Tampa Bay Buccaneers on SI
14. Atlanta Falcons (-2)
The Falcons picked a bad week to have an off day with a 20-17 loss at New Orleans. The Saints were embarrassed a week earlier by the Panthers and were playing for a new coach. Still, the Falcons will feel they should have won that game. Now, they face their biggest defensive challenge since their Week 3 loss to the Chiefs when they visit the Broncos. —Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons on SI
13. San Francisco 49ers (-2)
Christian McCaffrey made his season debut and gained 107 yards from scrimmage, but the 49ers' pre-bye-week issues didn't go away. Their offense struggled in the red zone, their defense couldn't close the game and their special teams missed three field goals and muffed a punt. The 49ers have a long way to go to regain their form from last season. —Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)
It’s getting harder to ignore the Chargers as a threat in the AFC. Jim Harbaugh and Co. have won four of five since the Week 5 bye. On one hand, none of the triumphs came against teams with winning records. On the other, the offense has greatly expanded alongside the improvement of Justin Herbert’s ankle injury and a defense that allows just 13.1 points per game, tops in the NFL by more than three points. The next two weeks against the Bengals and Ravens will say a lot about what these Chargers really are. —Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
11. Arizona Cardinals (+4)
The Cardinals have not allowed a touchdown in their last three home games after defeating the Jets 31-6 at State Farm Stadium. Kyler Murray is playing his best football, Arizona's defense is rising to the occasion and Jonathan Gannon's bolstering his chances of winning Coach of the Year after winning four straight entering the bye week. —Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
10. Green Bay Packers (-)
Last year through nine games, Jordan Love had 14 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. This year through nine games, Love has 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. With the Packers coming out of their bye with a 6-3 record, can Love replicate the final eight games of last year, when he threw 18 touchdowns vs. one interception? —Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers on SI
9. Washington Commanders (-3)
The Commanders were doomed by mistakes in all three phases and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had the least accurate game of his young career in a 28-27 loss to the Steelers. Up next is the biggest game of the season – at Philadelphia on Thursday. The winner will lead the NFC East. —David Harrison, Washington Commanders On SI
8. Houston Texans (-1)
The Texans proved they can compete with the league's best by dominating the first half against the powerhouse Lions, but they were unable to finish the job. They were outscored 19-0 in the second half and lost 26-23. However, a two-game lead is still theirs in the AFC South, the NFL's worst division this season. —Jeremy Brener, Houston Texans On SI
7. Philadelphia Eagles (+2)
The Eagles are riding a five-game win streak and continue to look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders following a convincing 34-6 win over the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys. Most of Philadelphia's impact players sat out for the majority of the fourth quarter as they gear up for a Thursday night NFC East heavyweight battle against the 7-3 Washington Commanders at home. —Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)
The Steelers might be real contenders. After a hard-fought win over the Commanders, the attention is growing, and Pittsburgh looks like a complete team. It has won four consecutive games heading into a rivalry showdown against the Ravens. The winner will lead the AFC North. —Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
5. Baltimore Ravens (-2)
A one-point victory over the 4-6 Bengals wouldn't impress many, but in the AFC North, anything can happen on any given week. The Ravens showcased they're a team capable of winning when they need to, and now get a shot at the division lead against the Steelers. To win, their defense will need to play much better. —Jonathan Alfano, Baltimore Ravens On SI
4. Minnesota Vikings (+1)
The Vikings beat the Jaguars, as expected, but it should’ve been a blowout instead of a 12-7 game that was only matched in frustration by Minnesota's 3-0 win over the Raiders last season. The ceiling for the Vikings is very high when Sam Darnold plays well, but the floor is very low when Darnold turns the ball over like he has of late. —Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
3. Buffalo Bills (+1)
The Bills’ clash with the Colts was circled as a potential trap game, but the team took care of business as it moved to its first 8-2 record since 1993. Quarterback Josh Allen played what was perhaps his worst football of the year with two interceptions, but long completions to Dawson Knox and Mack Hollins that prove that Allen is one of the league’s most dynamic players even when not firing on all cylinders. The Bills will host the undefeated Chiefs this week. All eyes will be on that contest (for good reason), but it’s just the start of a tough stretch for Buffalo that includes games against the 49ers and Lions. —Kyle Silagyi, Buffalo Bills on SI
2. Detroit Lions (-)
The Lions offense was stifled in the first half against the Texans. Dan Campbell said it perfectly during his halftime interview. Once the defense started forcing turnovers, the Lions clawed their way back into the game and eventually won. Jake Bates looks like the long-term solution at kicker. —John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
1. Kansas City Chiefs (-)
The Chiefs remain committed to playing nothing but nail-biters, defeating the Broncos with a last-second field-goal block on Sunday. While Patrick Mahomes missed a pair of would-be touchdown passes, the offense struggled most when rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia was forced into action at left tackle. Starter Wanya Morris returned to the game in the fourth quarter, but the fragility of Mahomes's blindside protection will be an ongoing concern. —Joshua Brisco, Kansas City Chiefs On SI