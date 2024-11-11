Panthers star Chuba Hubbard talks about the best game of his NFL career
Chuba Hubbard has gone through a lot (positive) the last couple of weeks. He has cemented himself as a star running back, earned a $33.2 million extension with the Carolina Panthers, and helped pave the way for a two-game winning streak. That hasn't happened since 2022.
Hubbard had a career outing in Germany for the Panthers, who ousted the New York Giants 20-17 in overtime. Hubbard had one of two offensive touchdowns for the Panthers on Sunday morning, and he reflected on his huge outing in the aftermath of the victory.
Chuba Hubbard talks about Munich outing
Much like his quarterback Bryce Young, he opened his remarks by saying everything was "a blessing." The former fourth-round pick added, "More than anything I just want to win... to get two in a row with my guys feels good. "
Hubbard also said that the trajectory of the team is "upwards" and that they're trusting the process to better results now. The Panthers have won two in a row heading into their bye week and are playing much better than most anticipated.
Hubbard recorded a career-high 153 rushing yards, pushing him to 818 for the year and third in the NFL. He also added his sixth touchdown on the ground. The running back also added 16 yards through the air in the win.
