Jerry Jones unloads on reporters for question everyone is asking
The Dallas Cowboys' 34-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was a disappointing affair, marked by a familiar foe: the sun.
Once again, the blinding Texas sun played a significant role in the game, particularly in the first half when a wide-open CeeDee Lamb was unable to secure a late first half touchdown pass due to the glare.
MORE: Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown leaves game following non-contact injury
Owner Jerry Jones was again questioned by reporters after the game about the issue, just like in Week 6 when Dallas ran into a similar issue against the Detroit Lions
"By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not, a disgruntled Jones said. "We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium."
When asked about potential solutions like curtains, Jones' response was characteristically blunt.
"Well, let's just tear down the stadium and build a new one," Jones said. "Are you kidding me? Every team that comes here faces the same issues. The world knows the sun's position—you can figure that out almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? And where's the moon?"
While Jones' comments may seem dismissive, the issue of sunlight affecting play at AT&T Stadium is a valid concern.
The stadium's design, with its large glass facade, can create significant glare, especially during certain times of the day. This can impact players' vision and decision-making, potentially leading to missed opportunities and costly turnovers.
