CeeDee Lamb contradicts Jerry Jones following outburst from Cowboys owner

Jerry Jones doesn't think the glare from the sun at AT&T Stadium is an issue for the Dallas Cowboys but CeeDee Lamb, who actually plays the game, thinks it is.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Jerry Jones didn't like being questioned about the sun impacting a game his Dallas Cowboys played this weekend. Jones snapped at reporters following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when they brought up a botched play involving CeeDee Lamb.

The Dallas wideout was unable to see the ball when targeted in the end zone by quarterback Cooper Rush. The incompletion forced the Cowboys to kick a field goal, making it a 7-6 game instead of giving the home team the win.

While Jones was defiant when it came to the glare — which seems to be an issue during every game at AT&T Stadium — Lamb is singing a different tune. When asked if he was in favor of curtains being put up, Lamb said he was "one thousand percent" on board.

Considering Lamb actually plays the game, his opinion should matter much more than Jones. Of course, the owner won't care, but if the players are saying it's an issue — it's an issue.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lamb had a rough outing with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance replacing Dak Prescott. He was targetd 10 times, making six receptions for just 21 yards.

The 3.5 yard per reception average had to be frustrating for Lamb, but a touchdown catch might have made it easier to swallow.

