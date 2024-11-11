Colts' dirty defense can't stop Josh Allen, may warrant fine later in week
If you can't stop him, punch him?
Taking to "Peanut Tillman" punchout to the extreme, Indianapolis Colts' defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo took multiple swings at Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen during a rushing attempt early in the fourth quarter on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Not only was Odeyingbo's strategy ineffective in stopping Allen, who securely carried the ball, it was borderline assault. Although there was no penalty called on the field, it seems almost inevitable that the NFL will retroactively impose a fine for unnecessary roughness following further review.
With the Bills, who were looking to increase a 20-13 lead, facing a 4th-and-1 from the Colts' 15-yard line, they called their superstar quarterback's number on a keeper up the middle. While Allen was riding the pile for extra yardage down to the 10, Odeyingbo was swinging at the Bills' ball carrier and his punches were landing nowhere close to the ball.
Odeyingbo threw three punches while Allen was grinding out yardage and two of them appeared to land on the side of the quarterback's helmet. DeForest Buckner was officially credited with the tackle on the play that gave the Bills a first down and goal to go.
While the Bills were forced to settle for a field goal, Allen would get his revenge on Odeyingbo. On a subsequent red zone possession, the Bills' QB1 stiff-armed the defender like a rag doll of sorts while advancing the ball past the sticks down to the 2-yard line.
Allen's legs were a factor throughout the 30-20 victory. He ran eight times for 50 yards, four first downs and his 57th career touchdown on the ground. The scoring scamper tied the quarterback with late Hall-of-Fame running back OJ Simpson for second place on the Bills' all-time rushing touchdowns list.
Allen has 21 total touchdowns through 10 games this season. He has totaled 40+ touchdowns in each of the last four seasons - an NFL record.
