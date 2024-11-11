Chargers unlock aspect of offense with Justin Herbert's legs
The Los Angeles Chargers were far from explosive against the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's 27-17. Yet somehow, Los Angeles looked dominant on offense.
How?
Los Angeles had its most Greg Roman game of the season, playing a time of possession game that resembled that of an Army or Navy game in college football.
When playing the service academy, a team's number of possessions is cut into about half of its average. Since his days in Baltimore, Roman's teams have done close to the same thing.
Behind a strong defense, the Chargers held Tennessee to eight full possessions, and the Titans scored on just three of them. Los Angeles scored on five of its eight full possessions.
The Chargers went back to a basic passing game, throwing for just 164 yards. However, quarterback Justin Herbert had just four incompletions as the Chargers averaged 11.7 yards per reception.
Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey led the way with 52 yards on just two catches, with his longest reception going for 37 yards. Josh Palmer's lone catch went for 36 yards.
What opened up the Chargers' ability to make plays was Herbert's mobility. Herbert was able to move around in and out of the pocket, evading defenders more than he has this season.
The highlight of the day was Herbert juking out defenders for his first rushing touchdown of the season. His 32 yards were the second-most this season.
Roman seems to be implementing Herbert's feet into the game plan more similar to how he used Colin Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers.
In three years with Kaepernick, Roman and Jim Harbaugh, the 49ers were one of the most balanced teams in the NFL and went to three straight NFC Championships, including a Super Bowl.
As the Kansas City Chiefs continue to play with fire in close games, Harbaugh and Roman may have a chance to begin a run of contenders with Herbert after an offseason or two of molding the roster.
