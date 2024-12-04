Week 14 On SI NFL Power Rankings: CJ Stroud and Texans Cool Off
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The Buffalo Bills defense gave up just 10 points to the San Francisco 49ers, in a snowy home game where MVP candidate Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns.
The top teams remained unchanged from our Week 13 power rankings, and the Steelers hold steady after putting away Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Here are this week’s rankings, as voted upon by the On SI team publishers, along with some of the best free agent pickups on new teams this season.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (-1)
The Jacksonville Jaguars only saw starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence return for four series before an illegal hit gave him a concussion and kept him out for the second half of the game. The question now: do the Jaguars shut down Lawrence for the final five games and just move toward 2025? —John Shipley, Jacksonville Jaguars On SI
31. Tennessee Titans (-3)
The Tennessee Titans have gotten a lot out of running back Tony Pollard this season. The fifth-year pro out of Memphis is on pace to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the third consecutive season. — Jeremy Brener, Tennessee Titans On SI
30. New England Patriots (-1)
It's slim pickings when it comes to Patriots free-agent signings, but it has to be tight end Austin Hooper. He has added a veteran presence to the locker room and has represented a security blanket for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, especially in recent weeks. —Matthew Schmidt, New England Patriots On SI
29. New York Giants (+1)
Giants general manager Joe Schoen set out to find a versatile veteran capable of playing guard and tackle, and in Jermaine Eluemuor, he found his man. Eluemunor was originally slated to play left guard. When Evan Neal wasn’t ready after having season-ending ankle surgery, Eluemunor moved to right tackle, where he stayed until three weeks ago when Chris Hubbard struggled to fill Andrew Thomas’s shoes at left tackle. Considering that the Giants got Eluemunor for $7 million per season, they’ve certainly gotten their money’s worth from that UFA signing. –Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
28. Carolina Panthers (-1)
You’re not supposed to pay guards big money in the modern NFL, but the Carolina Panthers decided to buck that trend last March, handing out over $70 million in guarantees to sign right guard Robert Hunt and left guard Damien Lewis. At least so far. The Panthers have one of the best O-lines in the league with Hunt and Lewis paving the way for Chuba Hubbard, and collectively Carolina’s quarterbacks have been well protected in the pocket this year. —Tim Weaver, Carolina Panthers on SI
27. Las Vegas Raiders (+4)
The standout free agent for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 season is undoubtedly running back Alexander Mattison. It would have surprised everyone if, during training camp, I had suggested that he would outperform superstar defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Unfortunately, Wilkins missed most of the 2024 season due to a long-term injury, while Mattison has established himself as a dependable workhorse for the team. —Hondo S. Carpenter Sr., Las Vegas Raiders On SI
26. New York Jets (-)
Little has worked out in regard to Jets free-agent pickups this season. It's probably OL John Simpson, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $18 million. He has started every game this season and he's been the least talked-about player on the line. That's a good thing up front. —Matthew Postins, New York Jets On SI
25. Cleveland Browns (-)
Jameis Winston - look, he isn't the savior of the Browns franchise and isn't going to lead Cleveland to the playoffs this year. But Winston has given Browns fans some life after the first half of the season had essentially unwatchable quarterback play. Jameis broke the Browns single-game passing record on Monday Night Football against Denver, albeit in a losing effort because he also threw a couple of pick-6's. But Winston has been a clear upgrade over Deshaun Watson ... and he's also the best sound bite in the NFL. —Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
24. Chicago Bears (-)
One of the real failings of GM Ryan Poles has been to use free agency for an impact player. The best player acquired in free agency this year was safety Kevin Byard, who graded the league's eighth best safety this year. A wise pick-up considering what he's done but for as much cap space as they had available much more is expected. —Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
23. Indianapolis Colts (-3)
The Colts focused on their in-house free agents, only signing two outsiders: Joe Flacco and Raekwon Davis. Davis' impact has been modest. While Flacco did help the Colts beat the Steelers, he was a disaster in two starts when Anthony Richardson was benched. The Colts' most impactful free-agent moves were re-signing Michael Pittman Jr., Kenny Moore II, and Grover Stewart. —Jake Arthur, Indianapolis Colts On SI
22. New Orleans Saints (-)
Every year, the Saints would have a standout free-agent signing. The only one to have an impact this season is defensive end Chase Young. Although is sack production is nowhere near what the team envisioned at just 3.5, his true value has been the QB pressures and hits. —Kyle Mosley, New Orleans Saints On SI
21. Miami Dolphins (-3)
The Miami Dolphins will enter their final five-game stretch with practically no margin for error if they hope to land one of the AFC playoff spots after their humbling loss at Green Bay. The Dolphins figure to get right this weekend against the lowly New York Jets. —Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
20. Cincinnati Bengals (-)
The Bengals are 4-8 and are on the brink of elimination after another loss by one possession. The lack of production from their free agent additions is a big reason why they've struggled. Geno Stone and Sheldon Rankins have been huge disappointments on defense. Mike Gesicki has been solid at tight end, but other veterans they added have underachieved. —James Rapien, Cincinnati Bengals On SI
19. Dallas Cowboys (+4)
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up November on a two-game winning streak and rejuvenated the fan base. As players begin to return to the field, Dallas has provided glimpses of what could have been if the team was at full strength all season. They will look to continue the momentum into December, but open as heavy underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals at home. There could be some drama, however, with reports of Joe Burrow walking with a limp after the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. A under rated and under the radar key free agent the Cowboys added in the offseason was Carl Lawson, who signed to the team’s practice squad during training camp. Since Week 5, Lawson has led the NFC in in QB hits and is a fixture along the defensive line which has been rapidly improving. — Jose Sanchez, Dallas Cowboys On SI
18. Los Angeles Rams (+3)
The Los Angeles Rams have earned considerable production from tight end Colby Parkinson, a free-agent signing from division rival Seattle Seahawks this past offseason. He has stepped into a larger role and produced in the absence of starting tight end Tyler Higbee. — Tom Cavanaugh, Los Angeles Rams On SI
17. Atlanta Falcons (-1)
The Atlanta Falcons were linked heavily with quarterback Justin Fields in the offseason. Instead they signed one of his wide receivers. Darnell Mooney got a three-year, $39-million contract after not cracking 500 yards the last two seasons. He's been a relative bargain with 731 yards and a career-high five touchdowns his first season in Atlanta. Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons on SI —Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons on SI
16. San Francisco 49ers (+1)
The big offseason additions were supposed to be defensive linemen Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins, but the 49ers can't stop the run, so those two have been disappointments. Meanwhile, veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom has given up a QB rating of just 73.4. —Grant Cohn, San Francisco 49ers On SI
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1)
Safety Jordan Whitehead 's return to Tampa has proved fruitful for the Buccaneers, despite their defense's lackluster performance this season. —Matt Solorio, Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI
14. Seattle Seahawks (-1)
Believe it or not, Seattle’s best free agent addition came off the waiver wire, as Josh Jobe has been a revelation with an interception and three pass breakups since originally joining the team on the practice squad. —Corbin Smith, Seattle Seahawks On SI
13. Arizona Cardinals (+3)
The Cardinals are now 0-2 out of their bye week and missed a massive opportunity to keep their playoff hopes strong with a last-minute loss to a Vikings team that never held a lead until 1:13 left. Arizona's defense has played strong, though it's their offense that's holding them back in recent weeks. —Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals On SI
12. Denver Broncos (-)
Safety Brandon Jones has been the Broncos' best free-agent signing. It's not often that a safety leads the team in tackles. Plus, Jones has had his fingerprints on four timely takeaways. —Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
11. Houston Texans (-1)
Danielle Hunter has given the Houston Texans something to celebrate on the defensive side of the football. His 10.5 sacks rank second in the NFL behind Trey Hendrickson and he makes the Texans far more aggressive up front. — Jeremy Brener, Houston Texans On SI
10. Los Angeles Chargers (-2)
The Los Angeles Chargers are 8-4, in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot and wholly intent on winning Jim Harbaugh’s way. That means Justin Herbert going just 16-of-23 for 147 yards in a 17-13 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Jesse Minter-coordinated defense intercepted Kirk Cousins four times. Impressive for a soft rebuilding year, with breakout rookie Ladd McConkey catching nine passes for 117 yards and fifth-round corner Tarheeb Still capping off his breakout with two interceptions, including a pick-six. Next, the Chargers look to avenge the Week 4, 17-10 loss to Kansas City, but this time they’ll have both starting offensive tackles, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and Herbert fully healthy. The Chargers best free agent addition this year has been running back JK Dobbins, who leads the team in carries, rushing yards, TDs and is second in receptions; unfortunately Dobbins was just placed on the four week IR after suffering an MCL sprain in a Week 12. —Chris Roling, Los Angeles Chargers on SI
9. Washington Commanders (-2)
Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner are battling for the title of best free agent signing by first-year general manager Adam Peters. From a leadership standpoint it goes to Wagner, but from on-field play and energy, it’s Luvu. — David Harrison, Washington Commanders On SI
8. Pittsburgh Steelers (-)
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat free agency acquisition this season might be the easiest answer in the NFL. Russell Wilson is only being made just over a million dollars by Pittsburgh in 2024 and has everyone believing he can lead them to a Super Bowl. —Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI
7. Baltimore Ravens (-1)
The Ravens finally enter their bye week, and boy do they need it. Sunday's loss to the Eagles was frustrating to say the least, as while the defense did its job, the offense sputtered and would've been shut out in the second half if not for a garbage-time touchdown. Then there's the special teams unit, for which the less said, the better. —John Alfano, Baltimore Ravens On SI
6. Green Bay Packers (+1)
Xavier McKinney: Last year, Green Bay's starting safeties didn't intercept a single pass. With seven interceptions - more than 10 teams - McKinney has been worth every penny of a four-year, $67 million contract. Not only has he made big plays, but he's been excellent in coverage overall, a quality tackler and a team leader. —Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
5. Minnesota Vikings (-)
Both Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones have been key contributors to a 10-2 record thus far this season, and Darnold is probably looking at a big payday coming up in his near future. —Matt Solorio, Minnesota Vikings On SI
4. Philadelphia Eagles (-)
It doesn't take a genius to figure out who the Philadelphia Eagles' best free-agent addition was. Star running back and MVP candidate Saquon Barkley has given a new life to what already was an imposing rushing attack in Philadelphia. The 27-year-old has a league-leading 1,499 rushing yards, 1,766 all-purpose yards as well as 13 total touchdowns this season. —Scott Neville, Philadelphia Eagles On SI
3. Kansas City Chiefs (-)
The Chiefs have gotten nearly nothing from traditional free agent acquisitions in 2024. Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was KC's most exciting signing, but he suffered an injury on the first play of the preseason and is still targeting a late-season return. Aside from a handful of returning Chiefs, Brown and punter Matt Araiza, who is having a strong season, were Kansas City's only true new additions before the 2024 NFL Draft. Post-camp additions like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kareem Hunt, and now D.J. Humphries. —Joshua Brisco, Kansas City Chiefs On SI
2. Buffalo Bills (-)
One could reasonably argue that the vibes surrounding the Buffalo Bills have never been stronger than they are right now. Josh Allen is the NFL MVP in waiting. The running game and offensive line look stellar. The defense is firing on all cylinders. This team is off to its best start since the early 1990s when they appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls, and at this rate, it looks as though they’re set to return this year. After an offseason of major roster turnover with the Bills seeking to become younger while managing salary cap constraints at key positions, the Bills best free agent addition this year has been a surprise - wide receiver Mack Hollins, who has provided team leadership and chemistry, while also leading the Bills receiving corps with 4 TDs. —Kyle Silagyi, Buffalo Bills on SI
1. Detroit Lions (-)
DJ Reader has been as advertised. With the myriad of injuries that have besieged Detroit's defense, the veteran defensive lineman has helped stabilize the unit along with Alim McNeill. He is always stout against the run and even recorded two sacks against the Bears on Thanksgiving. —John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI