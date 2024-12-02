Sean McDermott emotionally underscores how far Bills have come
He essentially entered at ground zero.
The Buffalo Bills were mired in the longest active postseason drought in North American professional team sports when head coach Sean McDermott arrived on the scene in 2017. There was no franchise quarterback in place and seemingly no real hope amongst a fan base that had endured as much heartbreak as any professional football franchise.
Nearly eight years later, McDermott's Bills (10-2) are celebrating a fifth consecutive AFC East division title. Following the clinching victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, the head coach put the achievement in perspective during his locker room speech.
"That's one, two, three, four, five in a row, division titles. Five in a row, baby. Five in a row, and seven out of eight years in the playoffs," said McDermott. "Cherish these moments because it doesn't happen every year, it doesn't happen everywhere. Cherish each other."
McDermott proceeded to award two game balls — one to quarterback Josh Allen and one to owner Terry Pegula.
After recognizing Allen's franchise record for total touchdowns, the head coach turned the spotlight onto Pegula.
"This other one right here goes to the man and the family really that gave me and [general manager] Brandon [Beane] the chance to come here eight years ago. This was a place, they love football, you guys see it, you feel it, it had been 17 years when we got here, last time they made the playoffs," said McDermott.
To McDermott's credit, his team defied the odds in Year 1. With bridge quarterback Tyrod Taylor at the helm, the Bills went 9-7 overall and ended the postseason drought.
In 2018, Bills' brass drafted Josh Allen at No. 7 overall and the team has won no fewer than 10 games every year since 2019 with the franchise field general at the controls.
From hapless laughing stock to perennial division champion, it's been a fruitful eight years for Buffalo and the future is as bright as it's been in 30 years.
