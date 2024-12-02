Dallas Cowboys vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 14 opening betting lines & odds
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up November on a two-game winning streak and a rejuvenated fan base, but the team's first showdown in December could bring them back to earth.
Dallas faces the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 14 and the opening betting lines and odds have been released.
And, according to the oddsmakers, it could be rough sledding for America's Team.
MORE: Who is the Dallas Cowboys MVP so far this season?
For the Week 14 primetime clash, the Cowboys are huge underdogs at home.
DraftKings has the Cowboys listed as 6-point underdogs, while the moneyline sits at +205.
That means a $100 wager on the Cowboys to win outright would land you a $205 payout. That's not too shabby if you have faith in Cooper Rush and the defense to pull out another big win.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.
