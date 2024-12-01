WATCH: Bills WR Mack Hollins arrives at Highmark Stadium barefoot despite snow
The vast majority of the Western New York faithful would concur that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins achieved legendary status in the region some time ago, but if you were still on the fence, this ought to be enough to sway you.
The veteran pass-catcher, who inked a one-year deal with the Bills in the 2024 offseason, is known for his wholly singular personality and unique quirks, among them his penchant for going barefoot in most settings. Fans have long wondered what Hollins would do once Buffalo’s winter months arrived, and he’s previously stated that he starts to don shoes once the temperature reaches freezing. He’s made an exception for the region’s first significant snowfall of the season, however, as he was spotted walking into Highmark Stadium ahead of the Bills’ Week 13 Sunday Night Football clash with the San Francisco 49ers sans footwear.
In typical Hollins fashion, his lack of shoes is far from the most interesting thing about his outfit, as he entered the venue dressed like a mad scientist complete with a white wig and gloves. Perhaps the heat he’s retaining in his hands is transferring to his feet.
Orchard Park, the Buffalo suburb in which Highmark Stadium is located, received more than 18” of snow ahead of Sunday’s game as part of a significant lake effect snow event that disrupted much of Erie County throughout the weekend. Efforts to clear out the stadium ahead of kickoff are still ongoing, but fortunately for fans in attendance, it looks as though the bulk of the snow Orchard Park will receive as part of this event has already fallen, as meteorologists aren’t forecasting significant accumulation during the game itself.
Hollins has been a solid contributor for the 9-2 Bills through the first 12 weeks of the 2024 campaign, ranking fourth on the team in receiving yards (224) and first in receiving touchdowns (three). He’s also logged considerable special teams snaps and has become a locker room favorite, as his teammates can’t help but be endeared by his unique personality. He’ll look to warm up his feet ahead of tonight’s kickoff, which is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.
