Cowboys unheralded defender has been leading NFC in QB hits since Week 5
Jerry Jones took a lot of deserved heat for sitting on his hands during the offseason. He neglected the Dallas Cowboys roster in free agency as the front office leaned heavily on the draft to fill holes.
What makes this tactic more frustrating is knowing that the scouting department does a good job when it comes to identifying players who can help — Jones just doesn't want to pay anyone lately.
One example of the scouting team's work can be seen in Carl Lawson. The veteran pass rusher isn't getting much attention at all but according to Bobby Belt, he's led the NFC with 13 QB hits since becoming a fixture on the defenisve line in Week 5.
Lawson, who was originally signed to the practice squad in late August, was promoted to the active roster on October 9. He's helped them replace DeMarcus Lawrence, who suffered a foot injury in the Week 4 win over the New York Giants.
In 10 games, with three starts, Lawson has 11 tackles, 10 pressures, and 4.0 sacks — one of which came during their Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants. Once a premier pass rusher in the NFL, Lason had just five tackles and no sacks in 2023 with the New York Jets.
Another name mentioned by Belt is Osa Odighizuwa. The fourth-year defensive tackle is right behind Lawsons with 12 QB hits. He finished with four tackles and a sack in the win against the Giants, giving him 33 tackles and 3.0 sacks on the season.
