Dallas Cowboys could face a Bengals team dealing with significant injury
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of an extended layoff following the team's Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants. Dallas returns to action in Week 14 on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
If Dallas wants to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, they will need to secure the second home win of the season.
Cincinnati, meanwhile, will look to bounce back after a disappointing effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers that likely ended their chance at reaching the postseason.
Ahead of the primetime showdown, there could be some significant news to monitor.
According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Burrow was walking with a heavy limp after the game because of a gash in his leg.
"It's always tough to tell right after the game," Burrow told reporters. "We'll know more on Tuesday."
Burrow is undoubtedly the Bengals' most important player and one of the top signal-callers in the NFL.
It will be interesting to monitor Burrow's health as the season goes on.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
