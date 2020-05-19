Fantasy Football: Top 80 Dynasty LBs in IDP

Breaking down the top linebackers you need to roster in your fantasy football IDP dynasty leagues.

The dynasty format elevates fantasy football by making the game more closely resemble the real world. There’s no reset button every season. Your decisions have lasting consequences and benefits that ripple out for years into the future. Furthermore, with the use of IDP positions, your fantasy player universe doubles to include all those exciting, underappreciated defensive players.

The key scorers in any good IDP league are the linebackers. Tackle-focused scoring leagues produce the most reliable results year to year. If you are thinking of starting a dynasty IDP league, please consider breaking it up into multiple positions: DL, LB & DB or take it one step further with every position: DT, DE, LB, CB & S. Click here for offensive player dynasty rankings.

1. Darius Leonard, Colts: Age: 24

Vacuums up tackles. Big play contributor in coverage. Elite in all phases.

2. Tremaine Edmunds, Bills: Age: 22

Took a step back in 2019. Huge ceiling thanks to tremendous size and athleticism. Still learning.

3. Roquan Smith, Bears: Age: 23

Unreal instincts and will spend a lot of time on the field with no offense in Chicago

4. Devin White, Buccaneers: Age: 22

Still green. Hot and cold rookie season. No. 1 IDP potential long-term

5. Deion Jones, Falcons: Age: 25

Didn’t produce as well in return from injury. Excellent every-down talent.

6. Blake Martinez, Giants: Age: 26

Would be higher if still on Packers. Should hit 100 total tackles with ease.

7. Jaylon Smith, Cowboys: Age: 24

Better playmaker than Leighton Vander Esch, but Smith does a little more in coverage.

8. Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys: Age: 24

Has to stay healthy. Brian Urlacher clone.

9. Bobby Wagner, Seahawks: Age: 29

Not showing signs of age… yet.

10. Devin Bush, Steelers: Age: 21

Impressive rookie campaign and can be even better.

11. Jordan Hicks, Cardinals: Age: 27

Natural fit in Arizona. Underrated.

12. Cory Littleton, Raiders: Age: 26

Produces at an elite level, just needs a little more solo tackle to move up.

13. Shaq Green-Thompson, Panthers: Age: 26

Should step right in the shoes of Luke Kuechly and not miss a beat.

14. Fred Warner, 49ers: Age: 23

Very underrated tackler and can diagnose plays with the best of them.

15. Kwon Alexander, 49ers: Age: 25

One of the best sideline to sideline flow players in the league.

16. Zach Cunningham, Texans: Age: 25

Unreal athleticism with do-it-all skill set.

17. T.J. Watt, Steelers: Age: 25

Great all-around player: A little too reliant on big plays.

18. Kenneth Murray, Chargers: Age: 21

Day 1 starter and doesn’t look to have much competition for tackles. May need a year to add weight and fill out. IDP1 long-term potential.

19. Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals: Age: 21

May need a year to add weight and fill out. IDP1 long-term potential.

20. Jerome Baker, Dolphins: Age: 23

Tackling machine.

21. Patrick Queen, Ravens: Age: 20

Incredible instincts in a defense that will allow him to grow.

22. Jayon Brown, Titans: Age: 25

Undersized and underrated tackler. Needs green light to blitz for scoring growth.

23. Rashaan Evans, Titans: Age: 24

Always around the ball. Lacks big scoring days with little big play potential.

24. C.J. Mosley, Jets: Age: 27

We’re three years removed from his best scoring season. Needs to stay healthy.

25: Avery Williamson, Jets: Age: 28

Mosley’s absence boosted stats but still very good.

26. Eric Kendricks, Vikings: Age: 28

Consistently good tackle numbers but little else.

27. Myles Jack, Jaguars: Age: 24

Hasn’t quite lived up to lofty expectations when entering the league.

28. Matt Milano, Bills: Age: 25

Overachiever with improving tackle stats in every year of his career.

29. Christian Kirksey, Packers: Age: 27

Steps into Blake Martinez role. Short-term upside.

30. Demario Davis, Saints: Age: 31

Still producing after all these years. Solo tackle bonus.

31: Anthony Hitchens. Chiefs: Age: 27

32: Alec Ogletree. Giants: Age: 28

33. Joe Schobert. Jaguars: Age: 26

34. Khalil Mack. Bears: Age: 29

35. Lavonte David. Buccaneers: Age: 30

36. Benardrick McKinney. Texans: Age: 27

37. K.J. Wright. Seahawks: Age: 30

38. Jarrad Davis. Lions: Age: 25

39. Germaine Pratt. Bengals: Age: 23

40. Willie Gay. Chiefs: Age: 22

41. Nick Vigil. Chargers: Age: 26

42. Todd Davis. Broncos: Age: 28

43. Jamie Collins. Lions: Age: 30

44. Von Miller. Broncos: Age: 31

45. Danny Trevathan. Bears: Age: 30

46. Logan Wilson. Bengals: Age: 23

47. Ja'Whaun Bentley. Patriots: Age: 23

48. Haason Reddick. Cardinals: Age: 25

49. Tahir Whitehead. Panthers: Age: 30

50: AJ Johnson. Broncos: Age: 28

51: Anthony Barr. Vikings: Age: 28

52. Jordyn Brooks. Seahawks: Age: 22

53. Mack Wilson. Browns: Age: 22

54. De'Vondre Campbell. Cardinals: Age: 26

55. Chase Young, Washington: Age: 21

56. Bobby Okereke. Colts: Age: 23

57. K’Lavon Chaisson. Jaguars: Age: 20

58. Harold Landry. Titans: Age: 23

59. Patrick Onwuasor. Jets: Age: 27

60. Denzel Perryman. Chargers: Age: 26

61. Jahlani Tavai. Lions: Age: 23

62. Reuben Foster. Washington: Age: 26

63. Raekwon McMillan. Dolphins: Age: 23

64. Oren Burks. Packers: Age: 25

65. Chandler Jones. Cardinals: Age: 30

66. Cole Holcomb. Washington: Age: 23

67. Jon Bostic. Washington: Age: 29

68. Josey Jewell. Broncos: Age: 25

69. Darron Lee. Chiefs: Age: 25

70. Bradley Chubb. Broncos: Age: 23

71. Nick Kwiatkoski. Raiders: Age: 26

72. Vontaze Burfict. Raiders: Age: 29

73. Kyle Van Noy. Dolphins: Age: 29

74. Quincy Williams. Jaguars: Age: 23

75. Dre Greenlaw. 49ers: Age: 22

76: Anthony Walker. Colts: Age: 24

77. Blake Cashman. Jets: Age: 24

78. Sione Takitaki. Browns: Age: 24

79. Justin Hollins. Broncos: Age: 24

80. Malik Harrison. Ravens: Age: 22

