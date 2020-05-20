Fantasy Football: Top 60 Dynasty DL in IDP

Breaking down the top defensive lineman you need to roster in your fantasy football IDP dynasty leagues.

The dynasty format elevates fantasy football by making the game more closely resemble the real world. There’s no reset button every season. Your decisions have lasting consequences and benefits that ripple out for years into the future. Furthermore, with the use of IDP positions, your fantasy player universe doubles to include all those exciting, underappreciated defensive players.

The key scorers in any good IDP league are the linebackers. Tackle-focused scoring leagues produce the most reliable results year to year. If you are thinking of starting a dynasty IDP league, please consider breaking it up into multiple positions: DL, LB & DB or take it one step further with every position: DT, DE, LB, CB & S. Click here for offensive player dynasty rankings. Click here for LB rankings.

1. DE, Myles Garrett. Browns. Age: 24

Still has not yet reached his full potential. Improved defensive front in Cleveland will only open more pass rush lanes for him.

2. DE, Danielle Hunter. Vikings. Age: 25

12.5 or more sacks in three of his last four. Posts reliable tackle numbers. Peak upcoming.

3. DE, Joey Bosa. Chargers. Age: 24

Solid rebound campaign after missing half of 2018. I need to see more disruptive fumble plays to get those big game scores up.

4. DE, Nick Bosa. 49ers. Age: 22

Impressive rookie campaign. Going to be an IDP staple for years. Consistency will come with age.

5. DE, Josh Allen. Jaguars. Age: 22

His rookie year looked as good or better as Nick Bosa. Sky’s the limit.

6. DT, Aaron Donald. Rams. Age: 28

Probably the greatest pass-rushing defensive tackle of all-time. Enjoy him as long as you can.

7. DE, Frank Clark. Chiefs. Age: 26

Probably needed a freshman year with Kansas City. Too versatile to not get back on track with his pass rush.

8. DE, DeForest Buckner. Colts. Age: 26

If you can play him at DT, his ranking is probably a touch higher. And the inverse if he’s listed at DE only.

9. DE, Cameron Jordan. Saints. Age: 30

Twelve or more sacks in three straight years. Swats passes. solid tackler. Dependable and durable.

10. DE, Demarcus Lawrence. Cowboys. Age: 28

Last year’s production drop concerns me. Should’ve been a career season. Instead it makes us all reevaluate.

11. DT, Chris Jones. Chiefs. Age: 25

An absolute terror. A 6-foot-6 muscle-laden bowling ball with arms and legs. Offenses running away from him.

12. DE, Jadeveon Clowney. Seahawks. Age: 27

Not a great fit in Seattle. A new home would help him tremendously.

13. DE, Marcus Davenport. Saints. Age: 23

Slowly improving over his first two seasons. Needs to stay on the field and contribute more tackles.

14. DE, J.J. Watt. Texans. Age: 31

Way too many injuries over the last four seasons. Remains a difference maker if he’s playing.

15. DE, Carlos Dunlap. Bengals. Age: 31

Steady production every year, just lacks flash. At least 43 combined tackles and 7 sacks every year since 2013.

16. DE, Brian Burns. Panthers. Age: 22

7.5 sacks in just 12 games in his rookie season. Look out offensive tackles.

17. DE, Melvin Ingram. Chargers. Age: 31

Slight resurgence thanks to Joey Bosa disrupting on the other side.

18. DE, Trey Flowers. Lions. Age: 26

Always been solid. Just hasn’t been able to take that next step to be among the game’s best pass rushers.

19. DE, Yannick Ngakoue. Jaguars. Age: 25

Had at least 8 sacks every season since entering the league. May need a new home to get back his mojo.

20. DE, Sam Hubbard. Bengals. Age: 24

Excellent nose for the ball. Huge bump in leagues with extra solo tackle scoring.

21. DE, Clelin Ferrell. Raiders. Age: 23

Disappeared for long stretches. Needs to show a little more in his second season.

22. DE, Chase Young. Redskins. Age: 21

Has the size, strength and athleticism. Can he transfer that into the drive to max out his potential on a defense light on difference makers.

23. DE, Dee Ford. 49ers. Age: 29

On track for another monster season in 2019, but derailed by injuries for the second time in three seasons.

24. DE, Kenny Clark. Packers. Age: 24

Lots of snaps and lots of tackles. Just needs to grow as a pass rusher.

25. DT, Grady Jarrett. Falcons. Age: 27

Posting 70 combined tackles last year is unreal for a DT, Add 7.5 sacks and you’ve got a problem in the middle.

26. DE, Javon Kinlaw. 49ers. Age: 22

The 49ers don’t seem to miss when drafting defenders in the early rounds. I want to be the highest on him in any given league.

27. DE, Calais Campbell. Ravens. Age: 33

The last time he switched teams. he had a career year. How much is left in the tank?

28. DE, Jason Pierre-Paul. Buccaneers. Age: 31

Put up 8.5 sacks in only 10 games last year. You can’t write this guy off until he retires.

29. DE, Derek Barnett. Eagles. Age: 23

Needs to put it all together for a full season. 2019 was the first time he saw enough snaps to be a viable starting option.

30. DT, Derrick Brown. Panthers. Age: 22

Going to surprise a lot of people since offensive lines won’t know who to double team. Carolina DL is on the come up.

31. DE, Carl Lawson. Bengals. Age: 24

32. DT, Fletcher Cox. Eagles. Age: 29

33. DE, Akiem Hicks. Bears. Age: 30

34. DE, Yetur Gross-Matos. Panthers. Age: 22

35. DE, Brandon Graham. Eagles. Age: 32

36. DE, Arik Armstead. 49ers. Age: 25

37. DE, Olivier Vernon. Browns. Age: 29

38. DE, Maxx Crosby. Raiders. Age: 22

39. DT, Geno Atkins. Bengals. Age: 32

40. DE, Takkarist McKinley. Falcons. Age: 24

41. DE, AJ Epenesa. Bills. Age: 21

42. DE, Cameron Heyward. Steelers. Age: 31

43. DT, Quinnen Williams. Jets. Age: 22

44. DE, Jonathan Allen. Redskins. Age: 25

45. DT, Jeffery Simmons. Titans. Age: 22

46. DL. Da'Ron Payne. Redskins. Age: 22

47. DE, Everson Griffen. Vikings. Age: 32

48. DE, Jurrell Casey. Broncos. Age: 30

49. DE, Leonard Williams. Giants. Age: 25

50. DT, Deatrich Wise. Patriots. Age: 25

51. DT, Christian Wilkins. Dolphins. Age: 24

52. DE, Chase Winovich. Patriots. Age: 25

53. DT, Larry Ogunjobi. Browns. Age: 25

54. DT, Matt Ioannidis. Redskins. Age: 26

55. DE, Emmanuel Ogbah. Dolphins. Age: 26

56. DT, Jarran Reed. Seahawks. Age: 26

57. DE, Ezekiel Ansah. Seahawks. Age: 30

58. DE, Vic Beasley. Titans. Age: 27

59. DE, Robert Quinn. Bears. Age: 30

60. DT, Ed Oliver. Bills. Age: 22

