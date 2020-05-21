Fantasy Football: Top 60 Dynasty DBs in IDP

Breaking down the top defensive backs you need to roster in your fantasy football IDP dynasty leagues.

The dynasty format elevates fantasy football by making the game more closely resemble the real world. There’s no reset button every season. Your decisions have lasting consequences and benefits that ripple out for years into the future. Furthermore, with the use of IDP positions, your fantasy player universe doubles to include all those exciting, underappreciated defensive players.

The key scorers in any good IDP league are the linebackers. Tackle-focused scoring leagues produce the most reliable results year to year. If you are thinking of starting a dynasty IDP league, please consider breaking it up into multiple positions: DL, LB & DB or take it one step further with every position: DT, DE, LB, CB & S. Click here for offensive player dynasty rankings.

Other Dynasty IDP Rankings: DL | LB

1. S Derwin James - Chargers - Age: 23

Swiss army knife skill set. Injuries derailed 2019, yet he’s still the consensus top fantasy DB.

2. S Jamal Adams - Jets - Age: 24

Student of the game. Probably knows everybody’s assignment on every play. Flawless.

3. S Landon Collins - Washington - Age: 26

Didn’t miss a beat in move to Washington. Will challenge to be top-scoring DB.

4. S Budda Baker - Cardinals - Age: 24

All over the field. Had his best season in 2019 and just needs to start converting deflections into INTs.

5. S Jabrill Peppers - Giants - Age: 24

Missed a few games in 2019, but he was on pace for a huge season. Giants make for a great fit.

6. S Keanu Neal - Falcons - Age: 24

If he hadn’t been injured the last two years, he’d be up there with James and Adams. Hopefully he can stay off the sideline.

7. S John Johnson - Rams - Age: 26

Great mix of tackling stats and big plays. Not too worried about last season’s injury.

8. S Vonn Bell - Bengals - Age: 25

He’s always been good. Just took a little while to meet his full potential.

9. S Kevin Byard - Titans - Age: 26

Collected 17 INTs in the last three seasons. Tackle numbers could be better and would take him up into the elite.

10. S Eric Reid - Free Agent - Age: 28

Off-the-field stuff may come back to bite him, but he is that good. Had a career-year in 2019.

11. S Johnathan Abram - Raiders - Age: 23

We still need to see him do it at the pro level. Barely played half a game before going down last year.

12. S Tracy Walker - Lions - Age: 25

One of the top scoring DBs in 2019 and maybe the best player you’ve never heard of.

13. S Harrison Smith - Vikings - Age: 31

Your gut says the wheels are going to fall off at some point but he’s been excellent every year with little to show for wear and tear.

14. DB Minkah Fitzpatrick - Steelers - Age: 23

Just has a knack for being around the football. Troy Polamalu type (as a playmaker). He doesn’t quite pack the lumber like Polamalu did, though.

15. S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix - Cowboys - Age: 27

Always up there among the top scorers and he’s done it across multiple teams in each of the last few years and he’ll have to do it again in Dallas.

16. DB Justin Reid - Texans - Age: 23

A very good young player who didn’t show much growth from Year 1 to Year 2. Gives me slight pause.

17. S Adrian Amos - Packers - Age: 27

Reliably good producer, but I just don’t see him taking that next step into DB1 territory.

18. S Darnell Savage Jr - Packers - Age: 22

Decent enough first season, but the tackle numbers need to make a big jump.

19. DB Terrell Edmunds - Steelers - Age: 23

Made the leap in his second season. Good yin and yang in play styles between he and Fitzpatrick.

20. S Taylor Rapp - Rams - Age: 22

Hit the ground running as a rookie. Nearly had 100 total tackles.

21. S Shawn Williams - Bengals - Age: 29

It took a few years, but he’s really found his groove in each of the last two seasons.

22. S Jordan Poyer - Bills - Age: 29

Pretty much a lock for 100 or more total tackles in the short term

23. S Justin Simmons - Broncos - Age: 26

Back-to-back great seasons have put him firmly in the DB2 range.

24. S Antoine Bethea - Free Agent - Age: 35

If he plays, he produces. Will easily top 100 total tackles wherever he lands.

25. S Ronnie Harrison - Jaguars - Age: 23

Promising young player with room for growth in tackles.

26. DB Jessie Bates - Bengals - Age: 23

Been great since coming into the league in 2018. Should be right around 100 total tackles with a few picks.

27. S Tyrann Mathieu - Chiefs - Age: 28

Had two pretty good years since leaving Arizona. A good, solid player with a bigger name than fantasy production

28. CB Logan Ryan - Free Agent - Age: 29

Tackle numbers exploded last season. CB production is volatile year to year so be aware of the risk.

29. S Bradley McDougald - Seahawks - Age: 29

Always seems to be dinged up. He’s worth a start when healthy and has carved out a niche for himself within Seattle’s secondary.

30. S Tony Jefferson - Free Agent - Age: 28

Hasn’t quite captured the magic he had in Arizona, but he’s been reliable when on the field. Think his best days are behind him.

31. S Juan Thornhill - Chiefs - Age: 24

32. S Xavier McKinney - Giants - Age: 21

33. S Grant Delpit - Browns - Age: 21

34. S Damarious Randall - Raiders - Age: 27

35. S Chuck Clark - Ravens - Age: 25

36. S Eddie Jackson - Bears - Age: 26

37. S Micah Hyde - Bills - Age: 29

38. S Kyle Dugger - Patriots - Age: 24

39. S Quandre Diggs - Seahawks - Age: 28

40. CB Kenny Moore - Colts - Age: 24

41. S Malcolm Jenkins - Saints - Age: 32

42. S Jaquiski Tartt - 49ers - Age: 28

43. CB Marlon Humphrey - Ravens - Age: 23

44. S Jeremy Chinn - Panthers - Age: 22

45. CB Tre’Davious White - Bills - Age: 25

46. DB Eric Rowe - Dolphins - Age: 27

47. S Antoine Winfield - Buccaneers - Age: 21

48. S Morgan Burnett - Free Agent - Age: 31

49. CB Marcus Peters - Ravens - Age: 27

50. DB Mike Edwards - Buccaneers - Age: 24

51. CB Kevin King - Packers - Age: 25

52. DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Saints - Age: 22

53. S Karl Joseph - Browns - Age: 26

54. S Tavon Wilson - Lions - Age: 30

55. DB Khari Willis - Colts - Age: 24

56. S Adrian Phillips - Patriots - Age: 28

57. S Ashtyn Davis - Jets - Age: 23

58. CB Marshon Lattimore - Saints - Age: 24

59. S Reshad Jones - Dolphins - Age: 32

60. CB Kyle Fuller - Bears - Age: 28

MORE FROM SI FANTASY