Fantasy Football: Top 100 Dynasty RBs

Fantasy football teams rise and fall because of their running backs. Who are the top players you need to own in order to win a championship?

The dynasty format elevates fantasy football by making the game more closely resemble the real world. There’s no reset button every season. Your decisions have lasting consequences and benefits that ripple out for years into the future.

1. Christian McCaffrey - Panthers - Age: 23

We knew he was going to be good, but McCaffrey has exceeded all expectations.

2. Saquon Barkley - Giants - Age: 23

Still feels like he has room to grow and improve because the offense hasn’t been very good since his arrival.

3. Alvin Kamara - Saints - Age: 24

Touchdowns should return and even with a Brees retirement looming, he’s already proven he can do it all.

4. Ezekiel Elliott - Cowboys - Age: 24

We’ve gone full circle. A few years ago, he was the offense’s lone weapon. Now the Cowboys have more options so they’re scoring more, but it’s spread between multiple players. Still good enough to flirt with RB1 overall.

5. Joe Mixon - Bengals - Age: 23

Mixon was already really good and you’d probably have him in the 5-7 range. Now Joe Burrow joins the team and I expect the offense’s improved efficiency to help Mixon score even more.

6. Dalvin Cook - Vikings - Age: 24

Finally (mostly) healthy in 2019 and the numbers really popped. Will we ever see a 16 game season?

7. Nick Chubb - Browns - Age: 24

Slight bump to ranking if you’re in a standard scoring league. The lack of receptions limits his upside, which is still very good.

8. Miles Sanders - Eagles - Age: 23

Closed 2019 in a strong fashion and feels like the next big thing to make the leap.

9. Josh Jacobs - Raiders - Age: 22

Any kind of improvement from the Raiders’ offense should help him produce better stats.

10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Chiefs - Age: 21

We are making a lot of assumptions here. If I were in a startup, I’d probably have him lower but his trade value is at least this high.

11. Derrick Henry - Titans - Age: 25

It took a few years to get rolling, but boy, are we rolling now. Unstoppable battering ram of a running back.

12. Aaron Jones - Packers - Age: 25

Slight fade due to age and touchdown production replication seeming unlikely. Could understand having him about six spots higher.

13. Jonathan Taylor - Colts - Age: 21

Great offensive line will have him outplaying Marlon Mack almost immediately. See him as the starter within the first month of his rookie season. Fumbling issues in collegiate career are the only concern.

14. Austin Ekeler - Chargers - Age: 25

Put himself on the map with some huge games to start 2019. I think Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert will both deflate his value some as this offense won’t hum along at the same level.

15. J.K. Dobbins - Ravens - Age: 21

Mark Ingram isn’t going anywhere so you may have to wait a little while to reap the full benefits.

16. David Montgomery - Bears - Age: 22

The Bears offense looks terrible, but I believe in Montgomery’s talent.

17. Cam Akers - Rams - Age: 20

Best pure talent RB on the roster. Akers will take over here sooner rather than later.

18. D'Andre Swift - Lions - Age: 21

It’s not that Kerryon Johnson is bad. It’s that he is always banged up. Swift will take advantage.

19. Kenyan Drake - Cardinals - Age: 26

Production has been a little boom-or-bust for my preference. Don’t mind him as a flex starter, but I would be worried if he’s the second-best back on my roster.

20. Devin Singletary - Bills - Age: 22

I think the Bills will give Zack Moss every opportunity to take over, but Singletary is just a better runner. I don’t like his speed, but he has great balance.

21. Derrius Guice - Redskins - Age: 22

I’m still on the bandwagon! He turns 23 soon and I still believe he’s the best back on this team.

22. Leonard Fournette - Jaguars - Age: 25

The underlying trade issue pushes him down the board for me. No denying his talent, this just doesn’t feel like a good situation for him anymore.

23. James Conner - Steelers - Age: 25

It feels as though the Steelers are more willing to make this not a full-blown committee, but a healthy split between Samuels, Snell and the recently-drafted McFarland.

24. Chris Carson - Seahawks - Age: 25

If he could just hang onto the ball.

25. Todd Gurley - Falcons - Age: 25

Money mismanagement aside, the Rams wouldn’t let him go and held him back without good reason. Falcons do run a similar scheme so I could see him having Year 1 success. But I need more than that from my RB2.

26. Melvin Gordon - Broncos - Age: 27

Denver’s done well to revitalize their offense; however, I don’t see them abandoning Phillip Lindsay so a split backfield limits his upside.

27. Ke'Shawn Vaughn - Buccaneers - Age: 23

Vaughn will get every opportunity to lead this backfield.

28. Kareem Hunt - Browns - Age: 24

Cleveland is going to lean heavy on Chubb and Hunt. I just need to see way more offensive cohesion to take Hunt seriously.

29. Matt Breida - Dolphins - Age: 25

Jordan Howard is also here, but Breida is a big play waiting to happen.

30. David Johnson - Texans - Age: 28

I’m probably higher on him than most. Deshaun Watson’s ability to extend plays should really help Johnson excel. Looking forward to a lot of dump-off receptions here.

31. Kerryon Johnson - Lions - Age: 22

Supremely talented yet can’t stay healthy and the Lions spent an early pick on a young back. Not enough offense to go around.

32. Le'Veon Bell - Jets - Age: 28

How the mighty have fallen. The Jets offense needs huge improvement for Bell to have anything more than reception total value.

33. Alexander Mattison - Vikings - Age: 21

I like young backup RBs who have already proven they can get the job done.

34. Raheem Mostert - 49ers - Age: 28

Assuming Coleman is healthy, this will be a very split backfield with doses of Wilson and McKinnon as well.

35. Phillip Lindsay - Broncos - Age: 25

Not too worried about Melvin Gordon, I just don’t believe Denver’s offense will score enough points and move the ball well enough to support two fantasy backs.

36. Tevin Coleman - 49ers - Age: 27

Anybody behind that 49ers offensive line has value.

37. Zack Moss - Bills - Age: 22

Singletary doesn’t have game-breaking speed and players who can break off a big one, like Moss, could challenge for playing time.

38. Marlon Mack - Colts - Age: 24

The drafting of Taylor pushes Mack way down my board.

39. Tony Pollard - Cowboys - Age: 23

Clear-cut handcuff in a great offense. Learn to appreciate anything resembling certainty in this game.

40. Sony Michel - Patriots - Age: 25

Too touchdown-dependent in an offense that rotates backs constantly.

41. Ronald Jones - Buccaneers - Age: 22

42. Darrell Henderson - Rams - Age: 22

43. Antonio Gibson - Redskins - Age: 21

44. AJ Dillon - Packers - Age: 22

45. Damien Williams - Chiefs - Age: 28

*

46. Damien Harris - Patriots - Age: 23

47. Mark Ingram - Ravens - Age: 30

48. Jordan Howard - Dolphins - Age: 25

49. Rashaad Penny - Seahawks - Age: 24

50. Chase Edmonds - Cardinals - Age: 24

51. Tarik Cohen - Bears - Age: 24

52. Darrynton Evans - Titans - Age: 21

53. Anthony McFarland - Steelers - Age: 22

54. Duke Johnson - Texans - Age: 26

55. Justice Hill - Ravens - Age: 22

*

56. Joshua Kelley - Chargers - Age: 22

57. Jamaal Williams - Packers - Age: 25

58. Justin Jackson - Chargers - Age: 24

59. Lynn Bowden - Raiders - Age: 22

60. Nyheim Hines - Colts - Age: 23

*

61. Boston Scott - Eagles - Age: 25

62. Royce Freeman - Broncos - Age: 24

63. DeeJay Dallas - Seahawks - Age: 21

64. Eno Benjamin - Cardinals - Age: 21

65. Jaylen Samuels - Steelers - Age: 23

*

66. Lamical Perine - Jets - Age: 22

67. Benny Snell - Steelers - Age: 22

68. Trayveon Williams - Bengals - Age: 22

69. James White - Patriots - Age: 28

70. Malcolm Brown - Rams - Age: 27

*

71. Darwin Thompson - Chiefs - Age: 23

72. Bryce Love - Redskins - Age: 22

73. Giovani Bernard - Bengals - Age: 28

74. Jalen Richard - Raiders - Age: 26

75. Jerick McKinnon - 49ers - Age: 28

*

76. Ryquell Armstead - Jaguars - Age: 23

77. Devonta Freeman - Free Agent - Age: 28

78. Ito Smith - Falcons - Age: 24

79. Latavius Murray - Saints - Age: 30

80. Dare Ogunbowale - Buccaneers - Age: 26

*

81. Gus Edwards - Ravens - Age: 25

82. Scottie Phillips - Texans - Age: 22

83. Michael Warren - Eagles - Age: 21

84. Travis Homer - Seahawks - Age: 21

85. Carlos Hyde - Seahawks - Age: 29

*

86. Darius Anderson - Cowboys - Age: 22

87. Dexter Williams - Packers - Age: 23

88. Salvon Ahmed - 49ers - Age: 23

89. Wayne Gallman - Giants - Age: 25

90. Rodney Anderson - Bengals - Age: 23

*

91. Qadree Ollison - Falcons - Age: 23

92. Raymond Calais - Buccaneers - Age: 22

93. Javon Leake - Giants - Age: 21

94. Myles Gaskin - Dolphins - Age: 23

95. Peyton Barber - Redskins - Age: 25

*

96. Mike Boone - Vikings - Age: 24

97. Jason Huntley - Lions - Age: 22

98. Darrel Williams - Chiefs - Age: 25

99. JD McKissic - Redskins - Age: 26

100. DeAndre Washington - Chiefs - Age: 27

