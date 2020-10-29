Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Team Defenses (DST)

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 team defense fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

Chiefs, KC (vs. NYJ) - No team has averaged fewer points or total yards than the Jets, and only three teams have allowed more sacks. Buccaneers, TB (at NYG) - The Giants rank next to last in points scored and total yards, and they’re tied for seventh in sacks allowed. Eagles, PHI (vs. DAL) - The Cowboys offensive line is a mess, and the team could be starting third-string QB Ben DiNucci this week. Chargers, LAC (at DEN) Bills, BUF (vs. NE) Rams, LAR (at MIA) Packers, GB (vs. MIN) Titans, TEN (at CIN) Colts, IND (at DET) Saints, NO (at CHI) Browns, CLE (vs. LV) Ravens, BAL (vs. PIT) Panthers, CAR (vs. ATL) Seahawks, SEA (vs. SF) Lions, DET (vs. IND) Raiders, LV (at CLE) Dolphins, MIA (vs. LAR) Broncos, DEN (vs. LAC) Patriots, NE (at BUF) 49ers, SF (at SEA) - Seattle has averaged the most points and yards per game, and only seven teams have committed fewer giveaways. Falcons, ATL (at CAR) Bears, CHI (vs. NO) - New Orleans, even without Michael Thomas, has still averaged 30 points per game while allowing just eight sacks. Steelers, PIT (at BAL) Bengals, CIN (vs. TEN)

