Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Running Backs

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Alvin Kamara, NO (at CHI) Derrick Henry, TEN (at CIN) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at GB) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. LV) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. MIN) Jonathan Taylor, IND (at DET) Mike Davis, CAR (vs. ATL) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at PHI) Josh Jacobs, LV (at CLE) Todd Gurley, ATL (at CAR) - The Panthers have allowed nine total touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to opposing RBs in 2020. Boston Scott, PHI (vs. DAL) - The Dallas defense has allowed eight total touchdowns and the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs. Giovani Bernard, CIN (vs. TEN) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. NYJ) Ronald Jones II, TB (at NYG) D'Andre Swift, DET (at IND) James Conner, PIT (at BAL) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at MIA) - The Dolphins defense has struggled against RBs, giving up an average of 145.7 total yards and the eighth-most points. Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. LAC) - Gordon has a revenge game against the Chargers, who allowed nearly 32 fantasy points to James Robinson last week. Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. LAR) - The Rams have allowed an average of just 85 rushing yards and the 10th-fewest fantasy points to RBs in 2020. Carlos Hyde, SEA (vs. SF) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. NO) - The Saints defense has allowed five touchdowns and the eighth-fewest points to opposing RBs this season. Joshua Kelley, LAC (at DEN) Leonard Fournette, TB (at NYG) James White, NE (at BUF) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. NE) - Singletary has failed to exploit good matchups, and the return of Zack Moss has put a dent into his snaps and touches. Justin Jackson, LAC (at DEN) Jerick McKinnon, SF (at SEA) - McKinnon was rested last week, and a committee with JaMychal Hasty and maybe Tevin Coleman is very likely. Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. NYJ) - Revenge! The Jets defense has allowed eight total touchdowns and the seventh-most fantasy points to RBs. Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. MIN) Devonta Freeman, NYG (vs. TB) JaMycal Hasty, SF (at SEA) J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. PIT) Nyheim Hines, IND (at DET) Malcolm Brown, LAR (at MIA) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. NE) Latavius Murray, NO (at CHI) Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. PIT) La'Mical Perine, NYJ (at KC) Royce Freeman, DEN (vs. LAC) Frank Gore, NYJ (at KC) Damien Harris, NE (at BUF) Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. IND) Travis Homer, SEA (vs. SF) Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. TB) Brian Hill, ATL (at CAR) Matt Breida, MIA (vs. LAR) Rex Burkhead, NE (at BUF) Corey Clement, PHI (vs. DAL) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at GB) Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. PIT) Tony Pollard, DAL (at PHI) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at BAL) Jalen Richard, LV (at CLE) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (at SEA) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (at CIN) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. TEN) Devontae Booker, LV (at CLE) Jordan Wilkins, IND (at DET) D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. LV) DeeJay Dallas, SEA (vs. SF)

