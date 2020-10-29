SI.com
FANTASY
Fantasy+
BETTINGPODCASTS
Search

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Tight Ends

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 tight end fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

Week 8 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 8 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We should have a good grasp of what our team is capable of but we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference makers. You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

This week, to view the FLEX rankings, you'll need a SI Fantasy+ subscription.

Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 8 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings (PPR)

Fantasy Football: Darren Waller Week 11

TIGHT ENDS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. NYJ) 
  2. George Kittle, SF (at SEA)
  3. Darren Waller, LV (at CLE)
  4. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. PIT)
  5. Rob Gronkowski, TB (at NYG) - Gronkowski ranks second in fantasy points among TEs since Week 5 while averaging more than 14 fantasy points. 
  6. Jonnu Smith, TEN (at CIN) - Tight ends have scored six touchdowns and averaged nearly 19 fantasy points against Cincinnati’s defense this season.
  7. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. IND)
  8. Hunter Henry, LAC (at DEN)  
  9. Richard Rodgers, PHI (vs. DAL) - The Cowboys have allowed the most points and the sixth-most yards per game, and TEs have averaged nearly 15 fantasy points.
  10. Jared Cook, NO (at CHI)
  11. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LAC)
  12. Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. NO) - Tight ends have thrived against New Orleans, scoring six touchdowns and averaging the second-most points (18.9 PPG). 
  13. Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. LAR)
  14. Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. LV)
  15. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. MIN)
  16. Trey Burton, IND (at DET)
  17. Hayden Hurst, ATL (at CAR)
  18. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. TB) - The Bucs defense has allowed an average of just 45.7 yards to TEs, and the position has put up 11.3 fantasy points per game. 
  19. Gerald Everett, LAR (at MIA) - Miami has been tough on TEs, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position including just 8.4 to George Kittle.
  20. Eric Ebron, PIT (at BAL) - The Ravens defense hasn’t give up more than 14.7 fantasy points to a TE this season, and that was Travis Kelce in Week 3. 
  21. David Njoku, CLE (vs. LV)
  22. Dalton Schultz, DAL (at PHI)
  23. Greg Olsen, SEA (vs. SF) - Olsen has scored fewer than nine fantasy points in four of his last five games, and he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 1. 
  24. Drew Sample, CIN (vs. TEN)
  25. Irv Smith, Jr. , MIN (at GB)
  26. Anthony Firkser, TEN (at CIN)
  27. Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. LAC)
  28. Ian Thomas, CAR (vs. ATL)
  29. Chris Herndon IV, NYJ (at KC)
  30. Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at GB)

Join our all-new SI Fantasy+ Member Club!

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions! Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

PLAY NOW: Get a huge $500 deposit bonus at DraftKings

SI Fantasy Podcast Playlist

YOU MAY LIKE

kirk-herbstreit
Play
Extra Mustard

Kirk Herbstreit 'Would Love Challenge' of Calling CFB and NFL Games

The ESPN personality is very open to working two sports at once

nebraska-cornhuskers-scott-frost
Play
College Football

Big Ten Votes Against Nebraska vs. UTC

Nebraska was in talks to play UTC this weekend after its game against Wisconsin was canceled.

Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

NFL Rumors: Christian Mccaffrey Likely Out vs. Falcons

Mccaffrey has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up four fingers after winning his fourth NBA championship after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106...
Play
Video

Which Los Angeles Team Will Have the More Memorable Title?

Los Angeles is title town for now with the Lakers and Dodgers winning the NBA Championship and World Series respectively. But which title will prove more memorable between the two? Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg, SI's Ben Pickman and "The Fantasy Exec" Corey Parson ...read more

  • 42 minutes ago

Memorable Championship

Kirk Herbsterit

jill-ellis-uswnt
Play
Soccer

Report: Ex-USWNT Coach Ellis Has Talks With D.C. United

Ellis is the first woman to be considered for an MLS coaching position in the league’s 24-year history.

russell-wilson-seattle-seahawks-week-1-cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Quarterbacks

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 quarterback fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!