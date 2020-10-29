Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Tight Ends

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 tight end fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. NYJ) George Kittle, SF (at SEA) Darren Waller, LV (at CLE) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. PIT) Rob Gronkowski, TB (at NYG) - Gronkowski ranks second in fantasy points among TEs since Week 5 while averaging more than 14 fantasy points. Jonnu Smith, TEN (at CIN) - Tight ends have scored six touchdowns and averaged nearly 19 fantasy points against Cincinnati’s defense this season. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. IND) Hunter Henry, LAC (at DEN) Richard Rodgers, PHI (vs. DAL) - The Cowboys have allowed the most points and the sixth-most yards per game, and TEs have averaged nearly 15 fantasy points. Jared Cook, NO (at CHI) Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LAC) Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. NO) - Tight ends have thrived against New Orleans, scoring six touchdowns and averaging the second-most points (18.9 PPG). Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. LAR) Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. LV) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. MIN) Trey Burton, IND (at DET) Hayden Hurst, ATL (at CAR) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. TB) - The Bucs defense has allowed an average of just 45.7 yards to TEs, and the position has put up 11.3 fantasy points per game. Gerald Everett, LAR (at MIA) - Miami has been tough on TEs, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position including just 8.4 to George Kittle. Eric Ebron, PIT (at BAL) - The Ravens defense hasn’t give up more than 14.7 fantasy points to a TE this season, and that was Travis Kelce in Week 3. David Njoku, CLE (vs. LV) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at PHI) Greg Olsen, SEA (vs. SF) - Olsen has scored fewer than nine fantasy points in four of his last five games, and he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 1. Drew Sample, CIN (vs. TEN) Irv Smith, Jr. , MIN (at GB) Anthony Firkser, TEN (at CIN) Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. LAC) Ian Thomas, CAR (vs. ATL) Chris Herndon IV, NYJ (at KC) Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at GB)

