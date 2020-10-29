Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Wide Receivers

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 wide receiver fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 8 Fantasy Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (vs. MIN) Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. NYJ) Adam Thielen, MIN (at GB) A.J. Brown, TEN (at CIN) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at SF) Keenan Allen, LAC (at DEN) Julio Jones, ATL (at CAR) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. SF) Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. NO) Calvin Ridley, ATL (at CAR) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. ATL) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NE) Mike Evans, TB (at NYG) Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. ATL) - Atlanta has given up an average of nearly 150 yards and the fourth-most points to WRs who are lined out wide. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. TEN) - The Titans defense has allowed 7.5 catches and the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot WRs. Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. IND) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at GB) Travis Fulgham, PHI (vs. DAL) - The Cowboys defense has allowed 10 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to WRs lined out wide. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at SEA) - Seattle's defense has allowed 60.2 fantasy points per game (not a typo) to opposing WRs this season. Robert Woods, LAR (at MIA) Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. PIT) Cooper Kupp, LAR (at MIA) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at BAL) Amari Cooper, DAL (at PHI) - Cooper could be catching passes from third-string QB Ben DiNucci, and a matchup vs. Eagles CB Darius Slay isn't favorable. Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. LV) - The Raiders have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to slot WRs, including six catches and 80.2 yards per game. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. TEN) DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. LAR) - The Rams have allowed just one WR to score more than 10.7 fantasy points on out-wide routes this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at BAL) Corey Davis, TEN (at CIN) Chase Claypool, PIT (at BAL) Rashard Higgins, CLE (vs. LV) Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. NE) A.J. Green, CIN (vs. TEN) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at PHI) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. TB) Mike Williams, LAC (at DEN) Emmanuel Sanders, NO (at CHI) Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. LAC) Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. TB) - Tampa Bay's defense has allowed an average of 97 yards with three touchdowns to opposing WRs lined out wide. T.Y. Hilton, IND (at DET) - Hilton has had more than his share of favorable matchups, and he’s still put up one game with more than 9.3 points. Scott Miller, TB (at NYG) Nelson Agholor, LV (at CLE) Marcus Johnson, IND (at DET) Michael Gallup, DAL (at PHI) Greg Ward, PHI (vs. DAL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (vs. MIN) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. LAC) Kendrick Bourne, SF (at SEA) Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. ATL) Julian Edelman, NE (at BUF) - Edelman has scored no more than 6.5 fantasy points and is being targeted just 5.3 times on average in his last four games. Henry Ruggs II, LV (at CLE) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. NYJ) Marvin Jones, DET (vs. IND) Breshad Perriman, NYJ (at KC) Demarcus Robinson, KC (vs. NYJ) Denzel Mims, NYJ (at KC) Zach Pascal, IND (at DET) Preston Williams, MIA (vs. LAR) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at CLE) Adam Humphries, TEN (at CIN)

