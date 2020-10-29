Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Kickers

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 kicker fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Harrison Butker, KC (vs. NYJ) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at DET) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. PIT) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. MIN) - The Vikings have allowed the most field-goal conversions (19) and fantasy points (14.0 PPG) to opposing kickers. Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at CIN) Wil Lutz, NO (at CHI) Joey Slye, CAR (vs. ATL) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. LAC) - Four of five enemy kickers have scored at least eight points vs. the Chargers, including three with 13 or more points Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. DAL) - Opposing kickers have put up an average of more than 10 fantasy points against the Cowboys defense this season. Daniel Carlson, LV (at CLE) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NE) Ryan Succop, TB (at NYG) Robbie Gould, SF (at SEA) Mike Badgley, LAC (at DEN) Randy Bullock, CIN (vs. TEN) Matt Prater, DET (vs. IND) - The Colts have allowed the fourth-fewest PPG, and kickers have produced an average of fewer than seven fantasy points. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at CAR) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. SF) Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. LV) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. LAR) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at PHI) Chris Boswell, PIT (at BAL) - Just one kicker has scored more than five fantasy points against Baltimore through six games this season. Dan Bailey, MIN (at GB) - The Packers defense has allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers this season. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. NO)

