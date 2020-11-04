Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Byes: Bengals, Browns, Eagles, Rams

Start of the Week

Justin Herbert vs. Raiders: Herbert has been an absolute godsend for fantasy fans this season, scoring 21-plus points in all but one of his first six games. He's also the second-highest scoring quarterback on a points-per-game basis since Week 4. He should continue to produce this week as the Chargers host the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Las Vegas has allowed an average of nearly 270 passing yards and over 20 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so Herbert remains a solid option.

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em

Tom Brady vs. Saints (SNF): Brady has re-emerged into one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy land, and he’s a virtual must start when the Buccaneers host the Saints in a battle of Hall of Fame quarterbacks. New Orleans has been vulnerable to the position, as a total of six signal-callers have scored at least 19.2 fantasy points against them this season. That includes three who have scored at least 22 fantasy points. Brady should be in your fantasy lineups once again in what figures to be a high scoring affair.

Matt Ryan vs. Broncos: Ryan's numbers haven't been great lately, but he has scored at least 17.5 fantasy points in three straight games, including a 30-burger in Week 6. I like him to hit the 20-point mark this week against the Broncos, who have struggled against opposing quarterbacks. A total of six field generals have scored at least 18.2 points against them this season, including three who have gone over 21 points. This could end up being a high-scoring affair, so consider Ryan a top-10 option at the position.

Ben Roethlisberger at Cowboys: Roethlisberger has been on a bit of a stinker streak lately, scoring 15.3 or fewer fantasy points in three straight games. Luckily, the Cowboys are the perfect elixir for the stat sheet blues. While Carson Wentz was a disappointment against them in Week 8, quarterbacks have still averaged more than 19 fantasy points per game against Dallas this season. The undefeated Steelers should have their way with the Cowboys, and Big Ben is a good bet to score 18-plus in this old school NFL rivalry.

Matthew Stafford at Vikings: Stafford produced a solid stat line in last week's loss to the Colts, throwing for three touchdowns while scoring 22.4 fantasy points (thank you, garbage time)! I like him this week, as the veteran gunslinger will face a Vikings defense that's been bad against quarterbacks. Their defense has allowed 17 touchdown passes, and the fifth-most fantasy points to the position. Furthermore, three quarterbacks have put up at least 24 fantasy points against them, including two with over 30 points.

More Starts

Josh Allen vs. Seahawks

Deshaun Watson at Jaguars

Derek Carr at Chargers

DFS Bargains

Matt Ryan vs. Broncos (DraftKings: $6,400)

Derek Carr at Chargers (DraftKings: $5,700)

Drew Lock at Falcons (DraftKings: $5,200)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Philip Rivers vs. Ravens: Rivers has been on fire in recent weeks, throwing for a combined six touchdowns while averaging more than 23 fantasy points in his last two contests. Of course, those two performances came against the Bengals and Lions. Those aren’t exactly elite defensive units. Next up is a date with the Ravens, who have allowed just two opposing quarterbacks to score more than 19 fantasy points against them in 2020. Unless you're in a Superflex league, Rivers will be tough to trust this week.

Sit ‘Em

Drew Brees at Buccaneers (SNF): I've been down on Brees for two straight weeks, and for two straight weeks without his top wide receivers, Brees has produced top-10 numbers at the position. Call me stubborn, but I'm fading him again. The Buccaneers have allowed just two enemy quarterbacks to score more than 17 fantasy points. Their defense has held Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, and Aaron Rodgers to fewer than 15 points this season. This could turn into a shootout, but the numbers (again) suggest Brees is a sit.

Teddy Bridgewater at Chiefs: Bridgewater has been a viable matchup-based starter in fantasy leagues this year, but an upcoming matchup at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs makes him a fade. Kansas City has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing the sixth-fewest points to the position. That includes holding Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen to fewer than 15.1 points apiece. Bridgewater, who took a big hit last week and missed part of the game against Atlanta, should be off the radar in traditional re-draft leagues.

Daniel Jones at Football Team: Jones has looked better in recent weeks, but he's still no more than a Superflex league option. That's especially the case this week, as Jones faces a Washington defense that's been tough on quarterbacks. The position had averaged just 205.7 passing yards against them, including a 112-yard stinker from Jones when these two teams met in Week 6. The Football Team has also held the likes of Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz to fewer than 14.5 fantasy points in 2020.

Tua Tagovailoa at Cardinals: The Dolphins might have won Tagovailoa’s first NFL start, but it wasn’t because of the rookie quarterback. The defense and special teams shined, while Tua threw for a mere 93 yards and scored fewer than six fantasy points. His adjusted completion percentage was also unimpressive, and the performance overall made fantasy fans pine for Ryan Fitzpatrick. While this week’s matchup in Arizona isn’t bad on paper, Tagovailoa simply isn't trustworthy in fantasy right now, not even in Superflex.

More Sits

Kirk Cousins vs. Lions

Nick Foles at Titans

Nick Mullens vs. Packers (TNF)

DFS Fades

Ryan Tannehill vs. Bears (DraftKings: $6,400)

Teddy Bridgewater at Chiefs (DraftKings: $6,000)

Philip Rivers vs. Ravens (DraftKings: $5,600)

