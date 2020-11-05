Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Quarterbacks

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 quarterback fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 9 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 9 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We are nearing the fantasy postseason so we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference maker. Every roster spot matters! You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs.CAR) Russell Wilson, SEA (at BUF) Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. MIA) Deshaun Watson, HOU (at JAC) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. LV) : Las Vegas has allowed an average of nearly 270 passing yards and over 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at IND) Josh Allen, BUF (vs. SEA) Tom Brady, TB (vs. NO) : A total of six quarterbacks have scored at least 19.2 fantasy points against the Saints this season.

Aaron Rodgers, GB (at SF) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at DAL) : Quarterbacks have averaged more than 19 fantasy points per game against Dallas this season.

Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. DEN) : Six quarterbacks have scored at least 18.2 points against the Broncos, including three who have gone over 21 points.

Matthew Stafford, DET (at MIN) : The Vikings defense has allowed 17 touchdown passes and the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Cam Newton, NE (at NYJ) Derek Carr, LV (at LAC) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. CHI) Drew Brees, NO (at TB): The Buccaneers have allowed just two enemy quarterbacks to score more than 17 fantasy points this season.

Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. DET) Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at KC): Kansas City has been tough on opposing quarterbacks, allowing the sixth-fewest points to the position.

Drew Lock, DEN (at ATL) Daniel Jones, NYG (at WAS): Quarterbacks have averaged just 205.7 passing yards against Washington, including s a 112-yard stinker from Jones.

Kyle Allen, WAS (vs. NYG) Nick Foles, CHI (at TEN) Philip Rivers, IND (vs. BAL) : The Ravens have allowed just two opposing quarterbacks to score more than 19 fantasy points against them.

Nick Mullens, SF (vs. GB) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at ARI): Tagovailoa threw for a mere 93 yards and scored fewer than six fantasy points in his first NFL start. Jake Luton, JAC (vs. HOU) Sam Darnold, NYJ (vs. NE) Gilbert Garrett, DAL (vs. PIT)