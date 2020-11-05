SI.com
Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Tight Ends

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 tight end fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

Week 9 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 9 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We are nearing the fantasy postseason so we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference maker. Every roster spot matters! You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 9 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

Evan Engram, New York Giants, Fantasy Football
  1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. CAR) 
  2. Darren Waller, LV (at LAC)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at IND)
  4. Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. NO) : The Saints defense has given up 10-plus fantasy points to five tight ends, including one who scored nearly 30 points. 
  5. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at MIN) : The Vikings defense has allowed four tight ends to score 11-plus fantasy points against them this season. 
  6. Noah Fant, DEN (at ATL) : Atlanta has allowed eight touchdowns and the most fantasy points to tight ends this season. 
  7. Jared Cook, NO (at TB)
  8. Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. LV)
  9. Eric Ebron, PIT (at DAL) : The Cowboys defense has been generous to tight ends, as six players have scored nine-plus fantasy points against them.
  10. Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. CHI) 
  11. Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. DEN) : Just two tight ends have scored more than 10 fantasy points against Denver, and none have put up more than 13.6 points.
  12. Robert Tonyan, GB (at SF)
  13. Evan Engram, NYG (at WAS)
  14. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. NYG)
  15. Trey Burton, IND (vs. BAL) : Tight ends have had mixed results against the Ravens, though no player at the position has scored more than 14.8 fantasy points.
  16. Jimmy Graham, CHI (at TEN)
  17. Jordan Akins, HOU (at JAC)
  18. Irv Smith, Jr. , MIN (vs. DET)
  19. Ross Dwelley, SF (vs. GB)
  20. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. PIT) : Pittsburgh’s defense has been tough on tight ends, allowing just one touchdown and the sixth-fewest fantasy points.
  21. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at ARI) : Gesicki has scored a combined 1.8 fantasy points over the last two games, and Tua Tagovailoa had 93 yards last week. 
  22. Greg Olsen, SEA (at BUF)
  23. Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (at ATL)
  24. Tyler Kroft, BUF (vs. SEA)
  25. Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. CHI)
  26. Jack Doyle, IND (vs. BAL)
  27. Ian Thomas, CAR (at KC)
  28. Chris Herndon IV, NYJ (vs. NE)
  29. Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. DET)
  30. Dan Arnold, ARI (vs. MIA)
