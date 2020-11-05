Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Wide Receivers

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 wide receiver fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 9 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 9 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We are nearing the fantasy postseason so we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference maker. Every roster spot matters! You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

This week, to view the FLEX rankings, you'll need a SI Fantasy+ subscription.

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (at SF) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. MIA) Julio Jones, ATL (vs. DEN) Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. CAR) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. SEA) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. LV) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at BUF) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at BUF) Adam Thielen, MIN (at DET) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. CHI) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. NYG) : The Giants have allowed an average of nearly 24 fantasy points per game allowed to receivers who line out wide. Allen Robinson, CHI (at TEN) Will Fuller, HOU (at JAC) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DET) : Detroit has allowed an average of more than 180 receiving yards to wide receivers, and seven have scored 17-plus points. Mike Evans, TB (vs. NO) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at DAL) : The Cowboys have allowed eight wide receivers score 15 or more fantasy points on routes out wide this season. Robby Anderson, CAR (at KC) Chase Claypool, PIT (at DAL) D.J. Moore, CAR (at KC) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at DAL) Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. PIT) Marquise Brown, BAL (at IND) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at JAC) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at ATL) Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at MIN) D.J. Chark, JAC (vs HOU) : Chark has struggled in recent weeks, scoring a combined 19.7 fantasy points in his last three games. Antonio Brown, TB (vs. NO) : He's back! The Saints defense has allowed an average of more than 170 yards and 11 touchdowns to wide receivers. Corey Davis, TEN (vs. CHI) : The Bears have also allowed just one receiver to put up more than 15.1 fantasy points while lined up out wide this season. Mike Williams, LAC (vs. LV) Emmanuel Sanders, NO (at TB) Sterling Shepard, NYG (at WAS) Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. SEA) : No team in the league has allowed more catches, yards or fantasy points to opposing slot receivers than Seattle. Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. MIA) John Brown, BUF (vs. SEA) Randall Cobb, HOU (at JAC) Darius Slayton, NYG (at WAS) : Washington has allowed just three touchdowns and an average of fewer than 26 fantasy points per game wideouts. DeVante Parker, MIA (at ARI) : Parker found the end zone last week in the first NFL start of Tua Tagovailoa, but it was one of his mere two targets. Russell Gage, ATL (vs. DEN) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at NYJ) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. PIT) : Over the last three weeks, Lamb has a modest 22.1 points while being limited to just five targets in his last two games. Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. CAR) Tre'Quan Smith, NO (at TB) Laviska Shenault, JAC (vs. HOU) Braxton Berrios, NYJ (vs. NE) Henry Ruggs II, LV (at LAC) Keelan Cole, JAC (vs. HOU) Nelson Agholor, LV (at LAC) Denzel Mims, NYJ (vs. NE) Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. KC) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at LAC) Marvin Hall, DET (at MIN) Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. PIT) Demarcus Robinson, KC (vs. CAR) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at TEN) Preston Williams, MIA (at ARI) Marcus Johnson, IND (vs. BAL) Danny Amendola, DET (at MIN) Scott Miller, TB (vs. NO) Zach Pascal, IND (vs. BAL) Trent Taylor, SF (vs. GB)