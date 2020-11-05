SI.com
FANTASY
Fantasy+
BETTINGPODCASTS
Search

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Wide Receivers

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 wide receiver fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Author:
Publish date:

Week 9 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 9 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We are nearing the fantasy postseason so we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference maker. Every roster spot matters! You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

This week, to view the FLEX rankings, you'll need a SI Fantasy+ subscription.

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 9 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Broncos Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football
  1. Davante Adams, GB (at SF)
  2. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. MIA)
  3. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. DEN)
  4. Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. CAR)
  5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. SEA)
  6. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. LV)
  7. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at BUF)
  8. D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at BUF)
  9. Adam Thielen, MIN (at DET)
  10. A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. CHI)
  11. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. NYG) : The Giants have allowed an average of nearly 24 fantasy points per game allowed to receivers who line out wide.
  12. Allen Robinson, CHI (at TEN)
  13. Will Fuller, HOU (at JAC)
  14. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. DET) : Detroit has allowed an average of more than 180 receiving yards to wide receivers, and seven have scored 17-plus points. 
  15. Mike Evans, TB (vs. NO) 
  16. Diontae Johnson, PIT (at DAL) : The Cowboys have allowed eight wide receivers score 15 or more fantasy points on routes out wide this season.
  17. Robby Anderson, CAR (at KC)
  18. Chase Claypool, PIT (at DAL)
  19. D.J. Moore, CAR (at KC)
  20. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at DAL)
  21. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. PIT)
  22. Marquise Brown, BAL (at IND)
  23. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at JAC)
  24. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at ATL)
  25. Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at MIN)
  26. D.J. Chark, JAC (vs HOU) : Chark has struggled in recent weeks, scoring a combined 19.7 fantasy points in his last three games. 
  27. Antonio Brown, TB (vs. NO) : He's back! The Saints defense has allowed an average of more than 170 yards and 11 touchdowns to wide receivers.
  28. Corey Davis, TEN (vs. CHI) : The Bears have also allowed just one receiver to put up more than 15.1 fantasy points while lined up out wide this season. 
  29. Mike Williams, LAC (vs. LV)
  30. Emmanuel Sanders, NO (at TB)
  31. Sterling Shepard, NYG (at WAS)
  32. Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. SEA) : No team in the league has allowed more catches, yards or fantasy points to opposing slot receivers than Seattle.
  33. Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. MIA)
  34. John Brown, BUF (vs. SEA)
  35. Randall Cobb, HOU (at JAC)
  36. Darius Slayton, NYG (at WAS) : Washington has allowed just three touchdowns and an average of fewer than 26 fantasy points per game wideouts.
  37. DeVante Parker, MIA (at ARI) : Parker found the end zone last week in the first NFL start of Tua Tagovailoa, but it was one of his mere two targets.
  38. Russell Gage, ATL (vs. DEN)
  39. Jakobi Meyers, NE (at NYJ)
  40. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. PIT) : Over the last three weeks, Lamb has a modest 22.1 points while being limited to just five targets in his last two games.
  41. Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. CAR)
  42. Tre'Quan Smith, NO (at TB)
  43. Laviska Shenault, JAC (vs. HOU)
  44. Braxton Berrios, NYJ (vs. NE)
  45. Henry Ruggs II, LV (at LAC)
  46. Keelan Cole, JAC (vs. HOU)
  47. Nelson Agholor, LV (at LAC)
  48. Denzel Mims, NYJ (vs. NE)
  49. Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. KC)
  50. Hunter Renfrow, LV (at LAC)
  51. Marvin Hall, DET (at MIN)
  52. Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. PIT)
  53. Demarcus Robinson, KC (vs. CAR)
  54. Darnell Mooney, CHI (at TEN)
  55. Preston Williams, MIA (at ARI)
  56. Marcus Johnson, IND (vs. BAL)
  57. Danny Amendola, DET (at MIN)
  58. Scott Miller, TB (vs. NO)
  59. Zach Pascal, IND (vs. BAL)
  60. Trent Taylor, SF (vs. GB)
It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

It's time to join the club! Become a member of SI Fantasy+ for as low as 34 cents a day!

YOU MAY LIKE

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Play
Extra Mustard

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Stars in ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’

Bellinger did his own motion-capture and voiceover for Otta Sluggasson, the bat-wielding Viking.

Soccer

Russell Westbrook
Play
NBA

Which Stars Could Be on the Move Soon?

Expect a lot more from the NBA's offseason rumor mill in the coming days

dCOVmissouri_HZ
Play
Video

Daily Cover: How the Missouri Football Protest Changed College Sports Forever

We've seen college athletes speak out against injustice a lot lately but that is nothing new at the University of Missouri. Students at the university held protests which led to the removal of former president Tim Wolfe over his handling of racist incidents on campus. So how do ...read more

  • 31 minutes ago
dCOVmissouri_HZ
Play
College Football

How the Missouri Football Protest Changed College Sports Forever

Five years after players protested the school's response to racism by refusing to play, the reverberations are still being felt in Columbia—and nationwide.

deshaun thumb
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Quarterbacks

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 quarterback fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

darius thumb
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Team Defenses (DST)

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 team defense fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Running Backs

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 running back fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!