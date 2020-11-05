Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Running Backs

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 running back fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 9 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 9 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We are nearing the fantasy postseason so we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference maker. Every roster spot matters! You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Alvin Kamara, NO (at TB) Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at KC) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DET) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. MIA) : The Dolphins have allowed an average of 149 scrimmage yards and the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs. James Robinson, JAC (vs. HOU) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CHI) James Conner, PIT (at DAL) Josh Jacobs, LV (at LAC) David Johnson, HOU (at JAC) : The Jaguars defense has allowed an average of more than 150 scrimmage yards and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs. Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. DEN) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. CAR) : The Panthers defense has allowed a total of five running backs to score at least 22.8 fantasy points, including two with over 30.

David Montgomery, CHI (at TEN) D'Andre Swift, DET (at MIN) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. NYG) : New York’s defense has struggled against running backs, as five players at the position have scored at least 16.7 points against them.

DeeJay Dallas, SEA (at BUF) Justin Jackson, LAC (vs. LV): The Raiders have given up an average of nearly 150 scrimmage yardS per game and the sixth-most points to the running back position. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. PIT): Over the last three weeks, Elliott ranks a disappointing 28th among running backs based on fantasy points.

J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at IND) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. BAL): Over the Colts last two games, the gap between Taylor and Jordan Wilkins in terms of snaps and touches has closed.

Matt Breida, MIA (at ARI) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at ATL) JaMycal Hasty, SF (vs. GB) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. NO) Damien Harris, NE (at NYJ) Ronald Jones II, TB (vs. NO) Dexter Williams, GB (at SF) Jerick McKinnon, SF (vs. GB) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. SEA) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. NYG) Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. CAR) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. SEA): Last week, Singletary played fewer snaps than Zack Moss and was a distant second to his rookie teammate in red zone looks (6 to 1).

Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. BAL) La'Mical Perine, NYJ (vs. NE) Gus Edwards, BAL (at IND) : The Colts have one of the best run defenses in the league with playmaking LB Darius Leonard in the mix. Wayne Gallman, NYG (at WAS) Jordan Wilkins, IND (vs. BAL) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at ATL) Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. LV) James White, NE (at NYJ) : Over the last two weeks, White ranks third among Patriots running backs in snaps and has seen a miniscule five touches in that time. Tyler Ervin, GB (at SF) Travis Homer, SEA (at BUF) Brian Hill, ATL (vs. DEN) Jordan Howard, MIA (at ARI) Adrian Peterson, DET (at MIN) Latavius Murray, NO (at TB) Rex Burkhead, NE (at NYJ) Chris Thompson, JAC (vs. HOU) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. PIT) Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. NE) Eno Benjamin, ARI (vs. MIA) Duke Johnson, HOU (at JAC) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (vs. GB) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DET) Jalen Richard, LV (at LAC) Troymaine Pope, LAC (vs. LV) Devontae Booker, LV (at LAC) Mike Davis, CAR (at KC) Dion Lewis, NYG (at WAS) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (at DAL) Kerryon Johnson, DET (at MIN)