Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Kickers

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 kicker fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!
Week 9 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 9 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We are nearing the fantasy postseason so we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference maker. Every roster spot matters! You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 9 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

  1. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. CAR)
  2. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. DEN)
  3. Matt Prater, DET (at MIN)
  4. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. NO)
  5. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at JAC)
  6. Chris Boswell, PIT (at DAL)
  7. Daniel Carlson, LV (at LAC)
  8. Justin Tucker, BAL (at IND)
  9. Wil Lutz, NO (at TB)
  10. Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. LV)
  11. Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. BAL)
  12. Mason Crosby, GB (at SF)
  13. Brandon McManus, DEN (at ATL)
  14. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (vs. MIA)
  15. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. SEA)
  16. Jason Myers, SEA (at BUF)
  17. Joey Slye, CAR (at KC)
  18. Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. CHI)
  19. Jason Sanders, MIA (at ARI)
  20. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. PIT)
  21. Dan Bailey, MIN (at DET)
  22. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. GB)
  23. Cairo Santos, CHI (at TEN)
  24. Josh Lambo, JAC (vs. HOU)
