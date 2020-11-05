Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Kickers

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 kicker fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 9 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here!

We are nearing the fantasy postseason so we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference maker. Every roster spot matters!

Week 9 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

Harrison Butker, KC (vs. CAR) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. DEN) Matt Prater, DET (at MIN) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. NO) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at JAC) Chris Boswell, PIT (at DAL) Daniel Carlson, LV (at LAC) Justin Tucker, BAL (at IND) Wil Lutz, NO (at TB) Mike Badgley, LAC (vs. LV) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. BAL) Mason Crosby, GB (at SF) Brandon McManus, DEN (at ATL) Zane Gonzalez, ARI (vs. MIA) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. SEA) Jason Myers, SEA (at BUF) Joey Slye, CAR (at KC) Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. CHI) Jason Sanders, MIA (at ARI) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. PIT) Dan Bailey, MIN (at DET) Robbie Gould, SF (vs. GB) Cairo Santos, CHI (at TEN) Josh Lambo, JAC (vs. HOU)