Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We have arrived at Week 10 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 10 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is just weeks away so we have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. BUF) Josh Allen, BUF (at ARI) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. JAC) Russell Wilson, SEA (at LAR) Justin Herbert, LAC (at MIA) - Miami has allowed 20-plus points to four QBs including Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at CLE) Lamar Jackson, BAL (at NE) Drew Brees, NO (vs. SF) Carson Wentz, PHI (at NYG) Tom Brady, TB (at CAR) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. LAC) - A total of five opposing QBs have produced at least 19 fantasy points against Los Angeles this season. Jared Goff, LAR (vs. SEA) - Seattle has allowed the most points to QBs (26.7 PPG), and a total of six have put up 21-plus points against them. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CIN) - The Bengals have allowed 20-plus points to four QBs, including Baker Mayfield, Philip Rivers and Gardner Minshew. Derek Carr, LV (vs. DEN) - A total of seven QBs have scored at least 18 fantasy points against Denver, including four with 20-plus points. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. IND) Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. WAS) Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (vs. TB) Joe Burrow , CIN (at PIT) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. HOU) Drew Lock, DEN (at LV) Cam Newton, NE (vs. BAL) - Opposing QBs have averaged fewer than 18 fantasy points per game against the Ravens this season. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. PHI) Philip Rivers, IND (at TEN) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CHI) Nick Foles, CHI (vs. MIN) Jake Luton, JAC (at GB) Nick Mullens, SF (at NO) Alex Smith, WAS (at DET)