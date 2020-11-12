Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 kicker rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We have arrived at Week 10 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 10 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is just weeks away so we have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

Wil Lutz, NO (vs. SF) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. DEN) - The Broncos have allowed 22 field-goal attempts, 19 conversions and more than 10 fantasy points per game to kickers. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. JAC) - Kickers have converted on 18 field goals and averaged more than 10 fantasy points per game against the Jaguars. Justin Tucker, BAL (at NE) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. LAC) - Los Angeles has allowed 16 field-goal conversions, 18 extra points and more than nine fantasy points per game to kickers. Ryan Succop, TB (at CAR) Zane Gonzalez, ARI (vs. BUF) Tyler Bass, BUF (at ARI) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CIN) Matt Prater, DET (vs. WAS) Brandon McManus, DEN (at LV) Kai Forbath, LAR (vs. SEA) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at TEN) Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. HOU) Joey Slye, CAR (vs. TB) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at CLE) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. MIN) Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. IND) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. PHI) Mike Badgley, LAC (at MIA) - Miami has been tough on kickers, allowing a league-low five field-goal conversions on just nine attempts this season. Jason Myers, SEA (at LAR) - Los Angeles has allowed just nine field goals, and kickers have averaged fewer than six fantasy points against them. Jake Elliott, PHI (at NYG) Randy Bullock, CIN (at PIT) Dan Bailey, MIN (at CHI)