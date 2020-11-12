Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT ENDS

Darren Waller, LV (at LAC) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. WAS) - The Football Team defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this season. Mark Andrews, BAL (at NE) Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYG) - The Giants defense has allowed 13-plus fantasy points to opposing TEs three times in their last four games. Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. HOU) - The Texans defense has allowed four touchdowns and nearly 15 fantasy points per game to opposing TEs. Noah Fant, DEN (at LV) Evan Engram, NYG (vs. PHI) Rob Gronkowski, TB (at CAR) Eric Ebron, PIT (vs CIN) - The Bengals defense has allowed six touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points (17.6 PPG) to TEs this season. Hunter Henry, LAC (at MIA) - The Dolphins have given up three touchdowns and the seventh-fewest points to opposing TEs this season. Jared Cook, NO (vs. SF) - The Niners defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to TEs, and just one has scored more than 8.6 points. Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. IND) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. JAC) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. LAC) Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. MIN) - Graham is a touchdown-dependent player facing a Vikings team that’s allowed just three touchdowns to enemy TEs. Logan Thomas, WAS (at DET) Trey Burton, IND (vs. TEN) Irv Smith, Jr. , MIN (at CHI) Gerald Everett, LAR (vs. SEA) Jordan Akins, HOU (at CLE) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SEA) - Higbee has played 54 percent of his snaps on running plays, and his 3.6 targets per game doesn’t rank in the top 30 at TE. Jordan Reed, SF (at NO) Greg Olsen, SEA (at LAR) Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. IND) Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at TEN) Ross Dwelley, SF (at NO) Drew Sample, CIN (at PIT) Darren Fells, HOU (at CLE) Tyler Kroft, BUF (ar ARI) Kyle Rudolph, MIN (at CHI)