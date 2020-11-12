Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We have arrived at Week 10 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 10 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is just weeks away so we have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

MORE: Week 10 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (vs. JAC) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. BUF) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at ARI) Keenan Allen, LAC (at MIA) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at LAR) Michael Thomas, NO (vs. SF) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. IND) Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. SEA) - Seattle has given up the most points to slot WRs, including an average of 9.1 catches and 123.3 yards per game. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DET) Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. MIN) Will Fuller, HOU (at CLE) Robert Woods, LAR (vs. SEA) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at LAR) Robby Anderson, CAR (vs. TB) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at PIT) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at CLE) - The Browns have allowed 12 touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs this season. Adam Thielen, MIN (at CHI) Travis Fulgham , PHI (at NYG) - New York has surrendered nine touchdowns and the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs this season. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CIN) - The Bengals have given up eight touchdowns and the eighth-most fantasy points to receivers on the outside. D.J. Chark, JAC (at GB) - Chark is a risk-reward player this week if the Packers have shutdown CB Jaire Alexander (concussion) active. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. CIN) Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. CIN) - The Bengals have given up eight touchdowns and the eighth-most fantasy points to receivers on the outside. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at NO) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at CHI) Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. HOU) - Houston has allowed 13 TDs and the seventh-most fantasy points to WRs, and enemy slot WRs have averaged 5-plus catches. Mike Evans, TB (at CAR) Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. BUF) Chris Godwin, TB (at CAR) Curtis Samuel, CAR (vs. TB) DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. LAC) - Los Angeles has been tough on WRs lined out wide, allowing four touchdowns and the seventh-fewest points. Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. BAL) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at LV) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. TB) Tee Higgins, CIN (at PIT) Corey Davis, TEN (vs. IND) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. PHI) Mike Williams, LAC (at MIA) John Brown, BUF (at ARI) Marquise Brown, BAL (at NE) - Brown has failed to score double digit fantasy points in three straight games and five of eight overall this season. Marvin Jones Jr., DET (vs. WAS) - Washington's defense has given up just three touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs this season.

T.Y. Hilton, IND (at TEN) Antonio Brown, TB (at CAR) Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. SF) Randall Cobb, HOU (at CLE) Cole Beasley, BUF (at ARI) Nelson Agholor, LV (vs. DEN) Tim Patrick, DEN (at LV) Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. PHI) - The Eagles defense and shutdown CB Darius Slay held Slayton to a mere 4.3 points fantasy back in Week 7. A.J. Green, CIN (at PIT) Jalen Reagor, PHI (at NYG) Rashard Higgins, CLE (vs. HOU) Richie James, SF (at NO) Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. MIN) Danny Amendola, DET (vs. WAS) K.J. Hamler, DEN (at LV) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at TEN) Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. DEN) Keelan Cole, JAC (at GB) Zach Pascal, IND (at TEN) Josh Reynolds, LAR (vs. SEA)