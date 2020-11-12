Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Team Defenses

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 team defense rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We have arrived at Week 10 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 10 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is just weeks away so we have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSES

Ravens, BAL (at NE) - Defenses have averaged the seventh-most fantasy points against the Patriots, whos have also committed 15 giveaways. Saints, NO (vs. SF) - San Francisco has surrendered the ninth-most QB pressures, and they’re seventh in giveaways (13) this season. Steelers, PIT (vs. CIN) Packers, GB (vs. JAC) - Jacksonville has also committed 11 giveaways, and they’ve averaged the seventh-fewest points in the league this season. Eagles, PHI (at NYG) Buccaneers, TB (at CAR) Vikings, MIN (at CHI) Raiders, LV (vs. DEN) Titans, TEN (vs. IND) Giants, NYG (vs. PHI) Dolphins, MIA (vs. LAC) Football Team, WAS (at DET) Chargers, LAC (at MIA) Rams, LAR (vs. SEA) Browns, CLE (vs. HOU) Bears, CHI (vs. MIN) Rams, LAR (vs. SEA) - Seattle leads the league in points scored per game (34.3 PPG), and only the Cardinals and Chargers have put up more total yards. Cardinals, ARI (vs. BUF) Colts, IND (at TEN) Seahawks, SEA (at LAR) Lions, DET (vs. WAS) Texans, HOU (at CLE) Bills, BUF (at ARI) - The Cardinals offense has averaged the sixth-most points (29.3 PPG) and the most total yards (422.0 YPG) this season. Broncos, DEN (at LV)