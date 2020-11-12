Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We have arrived at Week 10 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! Let's set those Week 10 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is just weeks away so we have to work hard to keep our rosters strong. Always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. SF) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at CHI) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. JAC) James Robinson, JAC (at GB) Mike Davis, CAR (at KC) - During his time as the top back in Carolina, Davis put up at least 15.5 fantasy points four times, including against Tampa Bay. Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. IND) James Conner, PIT (vs. CIN) Miles Sanders, PHI (at NYG) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. BUF) - Edmonds played 66 snaps and saw 28 touches last week, while no other Cardinals back had more than five snaps or two touches. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. HOU) Duke Johnson, HOU (at JAC) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. HOU) Joe Mixon, CIN (at PIT) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. MIN) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DET) - The Lions defense has allowed 15 total touchdowns and the most fantasy points (35.0 PPG) to opposing RBs this season. Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. SEA) - The Seahawks defense has allowed four RBs to score over 16 fantasy points, and eight have hit double digits overall. J.K. Dobbins, BAL (at NE) - Since Week 6, New England has allowed six total touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. WAS) - The Football Team defense has surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing RBs this season. Jerick McKinnon, SF (at NO) - The Saints have also been tough against RBs, giving up five total touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position. Leonard Fournette, TB (at CAR) Jonathan Taylor, IND (at TEN) - Over the last two weeks, Taylor is second in the Colts backfield to Jordan Wilkins in snaps, touches, yards and fantasy points. Melvin Gordon, DEN (at LV) Ronald Jones II, TB (at CAR) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DET) - The Lions defense has allowed 15 total touchdowns and the most fantasy points (35.0 PPG) to opposing RBs this season. Zack Moss, BUF (at ARI) DeeJay Dallas, SEA (at LAR) - Last week, Travis Homer led all Seattle RBs in snaps played, and he tied Dallas for the backfield lead with nine touches. Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. LV) Wayne Gallman, NYG (vs. PHI) Gus Edwards, BAL (at NE) - Since Week 6, New England has allowed six total touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs. Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. JAC) Nyheim Hines, IND (at TEN) Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at LV) Damien Harris, NE (vs. BAL) Jordan Wilkins, IND (at TEN) Travis Homer, SEA (at LAR) - Last week, Homer led all Seattle RBs in snaps played, and he tied DeeJay Dallas for the backfield lead with nine touches. Salvon Ahmed, MIA (vs. LAC) Malcolm Brown , LAR (vs. SEA) Devin Singletary, BUF (at ARI) - Zack Moss, not Singletary, has led the Buffalo backfield in both snaps and touches in the last two weeks. Latavius Murray, NO (vs. SF) Joshua Kelley, LAC (at MIA) Rex Burkhead, NE (vs. BAL) Adrian Peterson, DET (vs. WAS) Giovani Bernard, CIN (at PIT) James White, NE (vs. BAL) JaMycal Hasty, SF (at NO) Boston Scott, PHI (at NYG) Jordan Howard, MIA (vs. LAC) Chris Thompson, JAC (at GB) Patrick Laird, MIN (vs. LAC) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (at NO) Alfred Morris, NYG (vs. PHI) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at CHI) Jalen Richard, LV (vs. DEN) Troymaine Pope, LAC (at MIA) Devontae Booker, LV (vs. DEN) Dion Lewis, NYG (vs. PHI) Benny Snell Jr., PIT (vs. CIN) Buddy Howell, HOU (at CLE) Kerryon Johnson, DET (vs. WAS)