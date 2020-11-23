Fantasy Week 11 Reaction & Week 12 Lookahead - Taysom Hill Could Be Fantasy Gold

SI Fantasy's Roy Larking goes through the biggest fantasy storylines from Week 11 including beasts and busts. Plus an early look at the Thanksgiving slate.

Taysom Hill – Prolific Running and Passing

Making his first NFL start, Hill had a big day while leading New Orleans to a seventh straight win. Although he didn’t throw a touchdown, or an interception, Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards. He added another 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the Saints 24-9 victory.

Hill finished with 28.75 fantasy points, which was the third highest QB total behind Deshaun Watson (34.80) and Justin Herbert (31.40) on Sunday. The Saints are on the road in Denver, Atlanta and Philadelphia over the next three weeks. Hill should be viewed as low end QB1 in all three matchups.

Deshaun Watson – Leads Houston Past New England

Lighting up the New England defense, Watson completed 28-of-37 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and finished with 36 rushing yards. Following a slow start to the season, Watson has posted at least 27 fantasy points in five of his last six starts.

Led by Brandin Cooks (4/85) and Will Fuller (6/80) plus TE Jordan Akins (5/83) nine different players caught at least two passes. Over his last five starts, Watson has 175 pass attempts without throwing an interception. Houston has a fantastic matchup against the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Justin Herbert – Relentlessly Torches the Jets

Continuing his pursuit of the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Herbert completed 37-of-49 pass attempts for 366 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The passing yards were a season high and Herbert now has at least two touchdown passes in seven straight games and 22 over nine starts.

Beating the New York secondary, early and often, Herbert had 277 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The Chargers play the Bills in Buffalo in Week 12. Herbert has 1,019 passing yards, with 12 TD’s and four INTs, during four road games. He is a safe start in what should be a high scoring game.

Andy Dalton – Wins First Game as the Dallas Starter

Returning from their bye week, Dallas posted a 31-28 win in Minnesota as +7 point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dalton completed 22-of-32 pass attempts for 203 yards and three touchdowns. Washington visits Dallas on Thursday and they held Dalton to 75 passing yards and one INT back in Week 7.

Dalton took a cheap shot from Jon Bostic and suffered a concussion late in the third quarter and the Cowboys lost 25-3 in Washington. The WFT is allowing a league low 195.4 passing yards per game and they are tied for third with 32 quarterback stats. Dalton is risky start in Thanksgiving Thursday contests.

Patrick Mahomes – Targets Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce Often

Avenging the 40-32 Week 5 home loss against Las Vegas, Mahomes complete 34-of-45 pass attempts for 348 yards, two touchdowns and one INT. Hill (11/102/1) caught the first TD pass late in the first quarter and Kelce (8/127/1) caught the game winning TD pass with 28 second left in the game.

Baker Mayfield – Fantasy Value is Low in Run Heavy Offense

Giving fantasy owners hope, after he racked up 33.75 points in Week 7, Mayfield has been a bust during his last three starts. After posting 9.00 fantasy points in Week 8 against the Raiders, and 6.70 against Houston last week, Mayfield recorded 11.10 points during the Browns 22-17 win against Philadelphia.

With rain falling throughout the game, Cleveland went run-heavy against Eagles as they had 40 running plays compared to just 22 passing plays. Mayfield is priced at $5,300 in Week 12 DFS contests at DraftKings. He has a chance to rebound in Jacksonville against the Jaguars porous pass defense.

Matthew Stafford – Shorthanded Lions Shutout in Carolina

Dealing with a thumb injury, plus without D’Andre Swift, Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola, Stafford posted a season low 9.40 fantasy points against Carolina. While he has a favorable Week 12 matchup, against Houston on Thursday, Stafford is a risky start due to the numerous Detroit injuries.

Joe Burrow Placed on IR – Tua Tagovailoa Benched

It was a rough day for the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow tore his ACL and his rookie season ends with 2,688 pass yards and 13 touchdowns. Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter but head coach Brian Flores said he would return as the starter in Week 12. He will have a short leash as Ryan Fitzpatrick is capable of guiding the Dolphins to the playoffs.

Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ and you'll have our check-cashing, high-stakes experts on standby ready to answer all your questions!

Head over to our Members-Only Football chat anytime, especially on Sunday morning, to submit those last-minute "who do I start" questions! Learn more about the SI Fantasy+ advantage.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Doubles 2020 Touchdown Total

Fantasy owners were frustrated with Edwards-Helaire after he posted 128 total yards and one score during his last three games. Getting back on track, he had 77 total yards and two touchdowns during the Chiefs’ 35-31 win against the Raiders. Le’Veon Bell had 36 total yards and scored his first TD with Kansas City. The Buccaneers top ranked run defense will be a stiff test in Week 12.

Derrick Henry – Wrecks the Ravens in Overtime

After bruising the Baltimore defense in regulation time, with 24 carries for 98 yards, Henry knocked out the Ravens in overtime. Tennessee held Baltimore to three plays on their OT possession and then King Henry rushed three times for 37 yards including a game winning 29-yard score. The Titans and Colts battle for first place in the AFC South this week. Indianapolis held Henry to 11.90 fantasy points in Week 10. It's impossible to sit him in any fantasy format.

J.K. Dobbins – Takes Lead Running Back Role in Baltimore

Finally letting their rookie run, Dobbins had 70 yards and one TD in the Ravens loss to the Titans. He added two catches for 15 yards and posted a season high 18.50 fantasy points. Gus Edwards and Mark Ingram had five combined carries for eight yards. Baltimore and Pittsburgh clash in the late game on Thursday. Dobbins had 113 yards on 13 carries back in Week 8 against the Steelers.

Melvin Gordon – Late Fumble Tarnishes Big Day

Despite playing in a timeshare with Phillip Lindsay, Gordon posted 84 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Dolphins. His day would have been better but he lost fumble at the Miami one-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Lindsay finished with 16 carries for 82 yards and didn’t score. Consider Gordon as an RB2 and Lindsay is an RB4 against the Saints at home this week.

Nick Chubb – Rolls Over Eagles Stout Run Defense

Dating back to last season, Philadelphia was on a run of 15 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher. Chubb snapped that streak as he posted 114 yards on 20 carries. Kareem Hunt vultured goal-line touches but he was a bust with just 11 yards on 13 carries and a 5-yard TD run. Expect Chubb to receive additional carries in red zone moving forward – starting in Jacksonville this week.

Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson – Risky Thanksgiving Starters

The Detroit running game was dismal against the Panthers. Adrian Peterson managed 18 yards on seven carries while Kerryon Johnson ran for 17 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards. Rookie D’Andre Swift remains in concussion protocol and is doubtful to pay on Thursday. The Detroit offense is battered and should be avoided despite a decent matchup against the Texans.

Enter Daily Fantasy Contests for this week at DraftKings

Keenan Allen – Racks Up Season High Fantasy Point Total

A perfect fit with Herbert, Allen caught 16-of-19 targets for 145 yards and one TD against the Jets. He leads all Week 11 skill position players with 36.5 points. Allen is now third behind Davante Adams (212.70) and Tyreek Hill (202.20) with 200.50 points. The Bills vs. Chargers game total is 53.5 at DraftKings and Buffalo has struggled against the pass recently. Expect another strong game from Allen.

Adam Thielen – Record Setting Day in Vikings Loss

Snapping a three-game winning streak, Minnesota dropped to 4-6 after their loss to the Cowboys. Thielen did his part as he hauled in 8-of-11 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He now has a career high 11 TD catches over ten games. That surpasses Randy Moss who set the franchise record with 10 TD catches in ten games in 2003. Thielen is a must start against Carolina at home on Sunday.

Damiere Byrd – Building a Connection With Cam Newton

Posting a career high 26.30 fantasy points, Byrd caught 6-of-7 targets for 132 yards and one TD. Prior to getting shutout, during the Patriots Week 10 win against Baltimore, he caught 5-of-9 targets for 65 yards against the Jets in Week 9. Byrd will be hit and miss in the New England offense moving forward.

D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel Thrive With P.J. Walker

Stepping in for injured starter Teddy Bridgwater, P.J. Walker completed 24-of-34 passes for 258 yards with one TD and INT’s. He made an instant connection with Moore (7/127/0) and Samuel (8/70/1) in the Panthers 20-0 win against Detroit. Bridgewater is expected to return against Minnesota this week.

Chiefs Travis Kelce Tops Raiders Darren Waller

Sitting as the top two fantasy scoring tight ends, Kelce and Waller went toe-to-toe during the Sunday Night Football thriller. Kelce came out on top with 26.90 points while Waller posted 21.80 points. Both players will be must start TE1 options regardless of their matchups down the stretch.

Mark Andrews – Regaining His Form in Baltimore

Following three lowing scoring weeks, with just 15.50 combined fantasy points, Andrews posted 13.10 points in Week 10. He followed that with 20.60 points this week against the Titans. After a tough matchup against Pittsburgh, Andrews should be among the TE leaders over the Ravens final five games. He posted just 6.20 fantasy points against the Steelers back in Week 8 so buyer beware.

Henry Hunter – A Red Zone Favorite For Herbert

Following a 4/30/1 line against Miami in Week 10, Henry had a 4/48/1 line against the Jets this week. Both of Henry’s touchdowns were 2-yard passes and he caught a 3-yard TD back in Week 5 against the Saints. Henry will look to stay hot against Buffalo who have allowed six TD passes to tight ends this season. He is priced at $4800 and worth consideration in Week 12 DFS contests at DraftKings.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY

Week 12 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire

Week 11 NFL DFS: Monday Night Football - Rams vs. Buccaneers Showdown Slate

Get the Week 12 WR Matchups Report!

When needing just a little more info to make a start/sit decision, we really love our WR/CB matchups tool. It shows you how each pass defense is performing against opposing WR1, WR2, WR3, TE & RB. Exclusive perk for SI Fantasy+ subscribers! Subscribe to SI Fantasy+ now.