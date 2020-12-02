Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Byes: Buccaneers, Panthers

Start of the Week

Dolphins D/ST vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins D/ST was a popular start last week, and it met expectations with a solid 14-point performance against the winless, hapless Jets. I’d swim with the fish this week too, as a positive home matchup against backup quarterback Brandon Allen and the Bengals awaits. Look for Miami to post top-five numbers at the position.

Start ‘Em

Chiefs D/ST vs. Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Chiefs D/ST has scored just seven combined fantasy points over its last three games, but a matchup against the Broncos should be good for what ails it. Defenses have combined to score the second-most fantasy points against Drew Lock and the Broncos, including Kansas City's 24-point performance against them in Week 7.

Ravens D/ST vs. Cowboys (Tues. 5:05 p.m. ET, FOX): The Cowboys have been a great matchup for fantasy defenses, and this week will be no different. As long as the Ravens defense isn’t ravaged due to COVID-19 like it was in Week 12, this unit should be considered one of the top D/ST options. The Cowboys are full of injuries on the offensive line, so the Ravens are in a good spot.

More Starts

Saints D/ST at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Packers D/ST vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Raiders D/ST at Jets (DraftKings: $3,400)

Colts D/ST at Texans (DraftKings: $3,000)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

49ers D/ST vs. Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Niners D/ST looked great in a win over the Rams, scoring 17 fantasy points on two sacks, two interceptions, and a touchdown. I'd fade this unit this week though, as Josh Allen and the Bills come to town (Arizona). Defenses have averaged fewer than four fantasy points per game against Buffalo, making the 49ers less attractive.

Sit ‘Em

Browns D/ST at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Browns D/ST disappointed fantasy fans a week ago, failing to score a single point despite a “great” matchup against Mike Glennon and a banged-up Jaguars offense. Next up is a date with the Titans, who have not been generous to opposing defenses. In fact, only the Steelers have been a worse matchup for enemy D/STs this season.

Falcons D/ST vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, FOX): The Falcons D/ST put up a bananas 28 fantasy points against the Raiders last week, but I wouldn’t chase the points. In fact, this unit had scored a combined 23 fantasy points in its previous five games! That includes a Week 11 tilt against the Saints where Atlanta’s D/ST scored a modest five points. I’d keep them on the waiver wire.

More Sits

Football Team D/ST at Steelers (Mon, 5 p.m. ET, FOX)

Eagles D/ST at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Texans D/ST vs. Colts (DraftKings: $2,800)

Browns D/ST at Titans (DraftKings: $2,500)

