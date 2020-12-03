Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

We're into the final regular season week of most fantasy football seasons. Seeding matters! Don't take your foot off the pedal. Let's set those Week 13 lineups and put ourselves in the best position for the highest postseason seed possible with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

The fantasy football postseason is in sight and I'm really excited to claim my league title and help you get there too. Please be sure to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing the best possible team into the playoffs. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 13 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DEN) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. NYG) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. PHI) Josh Allen, BUF (at SF) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. DAL) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. CLE) The Browns have allowed 13 touchdowns and an average of more than 25 fantasy points to home quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. IND) Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. LAR) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. NE) Taysom Hill, NO (at ATL) Seven different quarterbacks, including Hill, have scored more than 20 fantasy points against the Falcons in 2020. Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (vs. CIN) The Bengals defense has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks five different times this season. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. WAS) Washington has allowed an average of more than 19 fantasy points per game to home quarterbacks this season. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. JAC) Home quarterbacks have averaged the most fantasy points (26.1 PPG) in the NFL against the Jaguars this season. Cam Newton, NE (at LAC) Derek Carr, LV (at NYJ) Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. DET) Jared Goff, LAR (at ARI) Goff has failed to put up 17 fantasy points in five of his last six games, even against favorable matchups. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. LV) The Saints held Ryan to 5.3 points in Week 11 ; no quarterback has scored 17-plus points vs. them since Week 7. Philip Rivers, IND (at HOU) Carson Wentz, PHI (at GB) I’d keep Wentz on the sidelines against the Packers, who have allowed fewer than 17 points a game to quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at TEN) Titans have held opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 18 fantasy points in each of their last three games. Matthew Stafford, DET (at CHI) The Bears defense has allowed six touchdown passes and 16.9 fantasy points per game to visiting quarterbacks. Nick Mullens, SF (vs. BUF) Andy Dalton, DAL (at BAL) Drew Lock, DEN (at KC) Alex Smith, WAS (at PIT) Sam Darnold, NYJ (vs. LV) Brandon Allen, CIN (at MIA) Mike Glennon, JAC (at MIN) Colt McCoy, NYG (at SEA) Jacoby Brissett, IND (at HOU) Jalen Hurts, PHI (at GB)